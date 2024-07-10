IGT Highlights Environmental, Social and Governance Accomplishments with 2023 Sustainability Report

Company exhibits leading sustainability practices in 17th annual report

LONDON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, showcasing the Company's strong commitment to global sustainability and continued growth of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance driven by its Sustainable Play™ initiatives.

IGT's 2023 Sustainability Report

"The 2023 IGT Sustainability Report highlights our ongoing global sustainability initiatives that endeavor to positively impact our people and our planet, as we continue to demonstrate measurable progress towards our Sustainable Play initiatives," said Vince Sadusky, IGT CEO. "Since we published our first sustainability report 17 years ago, the great people of IGT continue to propel our initiatives forward by making sustainability an important part of their professional and personal lives."

Highlights of the 2023 report include IGT's focus on four key sustainability pillars:

Valuing and Protecting Our People : IGT is dedicated to creating a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment for all employees in the nearly 60 countries where they live and work. The Company maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, human rights violations, and modern slavery, and enacts numerous guidelines and policies designed to maintain employee health and safety. In 2023, IGT: Received the Top Employer certification for its U.S., Canada , and Italy operations. Was awarded the top score in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) by actively promoting LGBTQ+ workplace equality policies and practices.

: IGT is dedicated to creating a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment for all employees in the nearly 60 countries where they live and work. The Company maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination, human rights violations, and modern slavery, and enacts numerous guidelines and policies designed to maintain employee health and safety. In 2023, IGT: Advancing Responsibility: IGT seeks to operate with the highest level of integrity, and considers responsibility a critical part of its business, incorporating best practices with the goal of protecting its people, products, and processes. In 2023, IGT: Conducted a customer survey to better understand their perception of IGT's role in responsible gaming and identify opportunities for improvement. Reaffirmed its responsible gaming leadership with Global Gambling Guidance Group (G4) re-certification for its Global Gaming and Play Digital™ operations.

IGT seeks to operate with the highest level of integrity, and considers responsibility a critical part of its business, incorporating best practices with the goal of protecting its people, products, and processes. In 2023, IGT: Supporting Our Communities: IGT aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Its employee- and corporate-driven programs facilitate opportunities for continued learning and growth and align with its Community Giving and Engagement Policy overseen by IGT's Social Impact Committee. IGT's flagship philanthropic program, After School Advantage (ASA), provides youth with access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) educational opportunities around the globe. In 2023, IGT: Opened 15 new ASA labs, including the milestone opening of its 350 th technology lab. Established a STEAM-focused curriculum to be used at future ASA labs that develops youths' skills in math, video production, and creative writing.

IGT aims to make a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Its employee- and corporate-driven programs facilitate opportunities for continued learning and growth and align with its Community Giving and Engagement Policy overseen by IGT's Social Impact Committee. IGT's flagship philanthropic program, After School Advantage (ASA), provides youth with access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) educational opportunities around the globe. In 2023, IGT: Fostering Sustainable Operations: IGT strives to fight climate change, promote circularity, and enhance sustainable procurement both internally and across the entire value chain. IGT analyzes direct and indirect environmental impacts of its corporate activities to mitigate effects on climate change, biodiversity, and air pollution. In 2023, IGT: Obtained validation from the Science Based Targets initiative for its near- and long-term science-based targets and commitment to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Performed climate-related risk and opportunity analyses related to its business, aligned with Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosure recommendations.

IGT strives to fight climate change, promote circularity, and enhance sustainable procurement both internally and across the entire value chain. IGT analyzes direct and indirect environmental impacts of its corporate activities to mitigate effects on climate change, biodiversity, and air pollution. In 2023, IGT:

