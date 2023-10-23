IGT Improves Score in 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

23 Oct, 2023, 06:45 ET

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT" or the "Company") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it achieved an improved score for the fourth consecutive year in the 2023 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), demonstrating strong year-over-year environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

As one of 65 companies assessed in the casinos and gaming category, IGT received an overall CSA score of 54, and perfect scores in the areas of transparency and reporting, emissions, waste, water, and talent planning and analytics on Sept. 22, 2023.

"Achieving an improved S&P Global CSA score for the fourth consecutive year emphasizes the positive impact IGT's Sustainable Play initiatives are making on our people, industry, community and environment," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "IGT embraces the significant value ESG programs provide all stakeholders, and we'll continue taking action to build a more sustainable future."

Since 1999, the CSA and the collaboration with Dow Jones Indices (now S&P Dow Jones Indices) have been used to create the foremost global sustainability benchmark. The CSA applies a best-in-class approach, meaning no industries are excluded from the assessment, and the CSA compares companies across 61 industries. Companies then receive scores ranging from 0-100 for approximately 20 financially relevant sustainability criteria across economic, environmental and social dimensions.

For more information on IGT's global sustainability program, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Also from this source

IGT Extends Contract with California Lottery for Seven Years

IGT Extends Contract with California Lottery for Seven Years

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a contract...
IGT Secures 10-Year Contract Extension to Deploy High-Performing Aurora Central Lottery System in Malaysia

IGT Secures 10-Year Contract Extension to Deploy High-Performing Aurora Central Lottery System in Malaysia

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiaries, IGT Global Services Limited and IGT Global Solutions...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.