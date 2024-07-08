IGT Inks Long-Term Contract with Colorado Lottery to Enhance Retailer and Player Solutions

Company will deploy new lottery central system, upgrade all retailer equipment and launch a mobile convenience app with Scan and Redeem as part of seven-year contract

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a seven-year contract with the Colorado Lottery to install all-new world-class products and solutions. The contract is expected to run through July 12, 2032, and includes seven, one-year extension options.

As part of the new contract, the Colorado Lottery will receive IGT's Aurora™ central system, replacing the current lottery central system. Aurora is part of IGT's OMNIA™ integrated lottery solution, which will provide the Lottery with new insights through a single player view, which can enhance its product portfolio and improve marketing communications while delivering Colorado Lottery players with a true omnichannel experience.

"We are looking forward to replacing our current equipment with IGT's most advanced technology, providing more convenient options for players and achieving continued sales growth and funding Colorado's great outdoors," said Tom Seaver, Colorado Lottery Director.

"IGT is thrilled to continue working with the Colorado Lottery and delivering high-performing products that will contribute to growing its business," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "OMNIA, along with the upgrades to retailer equipment and new mobile convenience app, will provide the Lottery with actionable data and tools to manage daily operations and offer players with enhanced retail and mobile experiences."

Additionally, IGT will upgrade all lottery retailer equipment across the State and deploy a new mobile convenience app featuring Scan and Redeem functionality. IGT's Scan and Redeem solution will enable Colorado Lottery players to scan a draw-based or instant scratch ticket with their mobile app to redeem winnings directly into their linked bank account, via automated clearing house (ACH) transfer.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

