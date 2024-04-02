IGT Introduces Compelling Core Video and Class II Games for Tribal Casinos at Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention 2024

"Each year, IGA presents a productive environment for IGT to connect with our valued tribal gaming customers, honor their vital role in gaming innovation and evolution, and showcase our latest games and solutions designed to help them achieve growth," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Our IGA 2024 portfolio will feature new core video games such as Rising Rockets™ and Split 'N Win Link™, a Class-II version of Mystery of the Lamp and the highly anticipated Tiger and Dragon multi-level progressive."

In addition to showcasing products and services at IGA 2024, IGT will host the annual Spirit of Sovereignty Slot Tournament, which benefits tribal youth through tribal college scholarships and reservation-based youth programming. On April 10, immediately following the trade show floor opening, attendees are invited to watch gaming industry professionals and dignitaries compete in a Stinkin' Rich™-themed slot tournament powered by IGT's TournXtreme™ tournament technology.

Key products and services in IGT's IGA 2024 booth will include:

Performance-Proven Core Video Game Portfolio: With a leading portrait screen cabinet in the market, IGT will showcase its latest portfolio of core video games on Peak-family hardware. Anchored by the Magic Treasures™, Rising Rockets , Split 'N Win Link and Pirate Link ™ games, IGT's core video portfolio reflects market trends and player preferences.

Mystery of the Lamp, Class II Version: IGT will summon a new era of Class II performance and entertainment with the trade show debut of a Class II version of the chart-topping Mystery of the Lamp game, recently awarded "Top Performing New Premium Game" at the EKG Slot Awards. Housed on the PeakCurve™49 cabinet, the Class II iteration of Mystery of the Lamp features many of the same play mechanics, base game themes, and art packages that propelled the success of the Class III version. IGA attendees can also enjoy new Class II IGT games such as Magic Treasures , Twin Win™, and Shadow of the Panther™. Additionally, IGT will debut the custom Washington CDS brand extension of the popular title Lotus Flower, introducing Lotus Flower Link, as well as many other popular titles including Tiger and Dragon Cash on Reels and the new Pirate Link games.

IGT will summon a new era of Class II performance and entertainment with the trade show debut of a Class II version of the chart-topping game, recently awarded "Top Performing New Premium Game" at the EKG Slot Awards. Housed on the cabinet, the Class II iteration of features many of the same play mechanics, base game themes, and art packages that propelled the success of the Class III version. IGA attendees can also enjoy new Class II IGT games such as , and Additionally, IGT will debut the custom Washington CDS brand extension of the popular title Lotus Flower, introducing as well as many other popular titles including and the new games. Whitney Houston Slots on the SkyRise Cabinet: IGA 2024 will hit a high note with IGT's dazzling, soon-to-launch Whitney Houston Slots game. Packed with concert footage and iconic imagery of the global superstar, IGT's Whitney Houston Slots game is an exciting Wide-Area Progressive ("WAP") game that packages proven game mechanics with entertaining gameplay on the all-new, attention-grabbing SkyRise cabinet. Featuring two 55-inch progressively curved displays and the latest in graphic and sound technology, the SkyRise cabinet creates a jackpot beacon on the casino floor.

Captivating New Multi-Level Progressive ("MLP"), Tiger and Dragon: Building on IGT's continued momentum in the MLP segment, IGT will roll out the red carpet for its newest MLP game, Tiger and Dragon . This action-packed game features "money on reels" along with player-favorite persistence mechanics and three compelling bonuses. Tiger and Dragon will be joined by IGT MLPs that excel on Eiler's and Krejcik's performance charts, including Mystery of the Lamp , Prosperity Link and Egyptian Link .

Building on IGT's continued momentum in the MLP segment, IGT will roll out the red carpet for its newest MLP game, . This action-packed game features "money on reels" along with player-favorite persistence mechanics and three compelling bonuses. Tiger and Dragon will be joined by IGT MLPs that excel on Eiler's and Krejcik's performance charts, including and IGT's MESA 4K Electronic Table Games ("ETG") Terminal : Making its first IGA appearance, IGT's MESA 4K ETG terminal advances the segment. Recently deployed in Indiana and Ontario,Canada, the MESA 4K terminal features a 27-inch 4K ultra-HD display and offers a new player interface that permits players to play up to four games simultaneously. It features a highly configurable terminal design, a range of flexible and scalable merchandising options, and enables players to seamlessly enjoy RNG and dealer-assisted games in a hybrid configuration.

: Making its first IGA appearance, IGT's MESA ETG terminal advances the segment. Recently deployed in and Ontario,Canada, the MESA terminal features a 27-inch ultra-HD display and offers a new player interface that permits players to play up to four games simultaneously. It features a highly configurable terminal design, a range of flexible and scalable merchandising options, and enables players to seamlessly enjoy RNG and dealer-assisted games in a hybrid configuration. Elevating the Player Experience with IGT ADVANTAGE™: As the casino management systems provider to tribal casinos throughout Indian Country, IGT will demonstrate how the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS, featuring bus-based FloorNet architecture, can help operators maximize player convenience, elevate player loyalty and streamline operational functions. Features include innovative gifting, jackpot processing and more through systems modules such as iReserve, Taxable Accrual and Beverage on Demand. IGT will also showcase its award-winning cashless solution, Resort Wallet™ and IGTPay™, which is compatible with more than 50 unique funding sources and deployed and multiple tribal casinos across the U.S. Additionally, IGT will showcase how the Company is leveraging cloud technology to increase system uptime and speed-to-market.

In support of IGT's Sustainable Play™ global sustainability initiative, the Company will sponsor IGA's first-ever Consumer Protection Zone, an interactive space showcasing the most effective tools and technologies for a more responsible and safe gambling operation.

