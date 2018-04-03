IGT Introduces CrystalDual 27 Cabinet to North America at 2018 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

"NIGA presents a valuable opportunity for IGT to connect with tribal gaming customers, express our deep gratitude for their continued partnerships, and showcase our most recent innovations for tribal casinos," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO North America Gaming & Interactive. "NIGA will serve as the North America debut of IGT's CrystalDual 27 cabinet, a hardware solution with a stunning presentation and a strong content roadmap. We will also highlight the depth and breadth of our player-tested content portfolio and demonstrate how mobile solutions such as Cardless Connect and PlaySpot can be leveraged in land-based casinos."

Product highlights within IGT's NIGA booth 647 will include:

CrystalDual 27 Cabinet and Content : IGT's CrystalDual 27 cabinet will make its North America debut at NIGA 2018. The sleek cabinet represents the evolution of the Crystal hardware series and is compatible with IGT's Spin-Splosion! ™ tournament solution. The cabinet features dual, high-definition, 27-inch displays, the option for bank-wide synchronized lighting, a mobile device charging port, and more. IGT will showcase this new hardware with marquee core titles such as the Mistress of Egypt™, It's Magic™ Lilly, and Scarab™ games.

NIGA attendees can also look forward to the following solutions within IGT's booth:

Exciting new Wheel of Fortune ® titles such as Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s on the MEGATOWER cabinet.

such as Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s on the MEGATOWER cabinet. An end-to-end digital, iGaming solution that is anchored in proven casino, poker, and bingo content and is bolstered by the IGT Command platform and backend support. IGT's iGaming products are designed to position operators to scale their digital offering as new market opportunities arise.

that is anchored in proven casino, poker, and bingo content and is bolstered by the platform and backend support. IGT's iGaming products are designed to position operators to scale their digital offering as new market opportunities arise. Skill-based games such as Fuzzy's Fortune and Texas Tea ® Pinball ® .

and . IGT Dynasty Electronic Table Games (ETG) featuring an ultra-HD, landscape display.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) featuring an ultra-HD, landscape display. New content for the S3000 ® gaming machine, including the Money Storm ® linked-progressive.

gaming machine, including the linked-progressive. The Spin-Splosion!™ video tournament solution on the CrystalSlant cabinet.

video tournament solution on the CrystalSlant cabinet. New poker offerings such as Ultimate X Wheel Poker®, the introduction of Game King® 8.3R with a new Roulette feature and IGT's first large format poker offering, Poker XL.

