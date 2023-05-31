IGT Introduces First Omnichannel Wide Area Progressive Link in the US with Wheel of Fortune® Slots in New Jersey

International Game Technology PLC

31 May, 2023, 06:45 ET

Company pairs most successful slot theme of all time with industry-first technology to create pioneering omnichannel jackpot link in the US

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced today that it has introduced the first omnichannel wide area progressive (WAP) jackpot in the U.S. via a Wheel of Fortune slots link in New Jersey. This milestone achievement enables players in New Jersey to spin for large-scale wins on games with combined jackpot liquidity between the land-based, mobile and online versions of IGT's Wheel of Fortune slots.  

Players throughout the Garden State are enjoying IGT's new omnichannel WAP link online and on mobile devices on IGT PlayDigital's Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold™ Gold Spin™ slots, and in their favorite land-based casinos with IGT's world-famous Wheel of Fortune slots games. The link includes all Wheel of Fortune $1 games, spanning 18 unique themes across New Jersey casinos and has a $500,000 jackpot reset value, among the highest values in the State.  

"IGT is thrilled to offer our customers in New Jersey the first omnichannel jackpot in the U.S. as a means to engage players across platforms and offer another play-driving Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Gaming. "Based on the continued success of IGT's pioneering omnichannel WAP solution for Canada, Powerbucks, I anticipate our omnichannel link for New Jersey will drive performance and be readily embraced by operators and players alike."

"With the continued growth of the iGaming market in the U.S., there could not be a better time to enhance our IGT PlayDigital portfolio for New Jersey with a compelling omnichannel jackpot," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "IGT's omnichannel version of Wheel of Fortune Triple GoldGold Spin™ slots offers an attractive, fast-growing jackpot, and has already demonstrated outstanding performance results and effectiveness as a player-acquisition tool. Only IGT is experienced in offering wide-area progressive links to offer a transformative, cross-platform gaming experience."

IGT's first omnichannel progressive jackpot, the award-winning Powerbucks® link, was launched in Canada in 2016 to outstanding success. Since its inception, Powerbucks has awarded more than 48 jackpots of CA$1 million or more. The debut of Wheel of Fortune's linked progressive marked IGT's second omnichannel jackpot link in North America.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About "Wheel of Fortune"
Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America's Game™, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Media Ventures and internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, both divisions of ViacomCBS.

