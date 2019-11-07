IGT Launches Live Multi-Site Dynasty Electronic Table Games at Two Casinos in Canada

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced today that its Dynasty Electronic Table Game (ETG) terminals are now deployed at Niagara Fallsview Casino and Casino Niagara in Ontario, Canada. Through IGT technology, live baccarat and blackjack ETG games are streamed from Niagara Fallsview Casino to its neighboring sister property, Casino Niagara. This is the first deployment of IGT's multi-site live streaming Dynasty ETG technology.

Niagara Fallsview Casino is leveraging IGT's live dealer ETG solution to maximize the reach of its live table games investment and enable players to wager on live table games at both casinos with a single dealer.

"This multi-site installation of IGT's Dynasty ETG demonstrates IGT's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive operational efficiencies, and create an unrivaled player experience," said David Flinn, IGT Regional Vice President, Canada. "By adding IGT's Dynasty ETG to their entertainment portfolio, Casino Niagara and Niagara Fallsview Casino are positioned to maximize their table game revenue without additional operating costs."

