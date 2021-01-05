IGT Leads New Era in Cashless Gaming with Completion of Nevada Regulatory Approval

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company is leading a new era in cashless gaming by successfully completing the final stage of Nevada regulatory approval for its Resort Wallet™ carded cashless module, part of the award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system. With this milestone, the module is approved for deployment throughout the State, enabling customers to give their casino patrons the option of a reduced-contact, safer, and effortless cashless slot gaming experience.

"Our Resort Wallet solution ensures that our customers can experience the increased liquidity, player convenience, and enhanced safety that only cashless gaming can deliver," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Vice President, VLT, Systems and Payments Products. "This solution will heighten the player experience to new levels while positioning our customers as technology leaders. We're grateful to the Nevada Gaming Control Board for enabling this momentous debut in the State."

The approved Resort Wallet carded cashless module enables players to use a loyalty card to transfer cash into a secure digital wallet from either the casino cash desk or any Resort Wallet-enabled slot machine. Players can then insert their PIN-protected card into the slot machine, apply those funds to their game play, and cash out to their secure digital wallet at any time. They can also choose to move a portion of their funds from the slot machine to their digital wallet while printing a ticket at the slot machine for the balance.

The carded cashless module is one of three variations available as part of IGT's Resort Wallet solution, the industry's only fully integrated, turnkey cashless technology:

A variation of the Resort Wallet solution includes cardless cashless, where players tap their smartphone on a slot machine or table game to card in. They can then access their Cashless Wagering Account, load cash into the account from either the casino cashier, kiosk, or slot machine, then transfer funds between slot machines onsite, as well as between a casino's properties.

Cashless with external funding represents the full-service variation of the Resort Wallet solution. It combines Resort Wallet with IGTPay™, IGT's proven, proprietary external funding gateway. Players access their Cashless Wagering Account from a mobile app, with the flexibility to load their account securely and directly with funds from external sources such as credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and e-Wallets.

In addition to slot play, patrons can seamlessly access the funds in their Resort Wallet Cashless Wagering Account for table gaming, sports betting, and at retail points-of-sale.

All Resort Wallet modules encourage social distancing on the gaming floor by reducing line-ups at the casino cash desk and kiosks, and generate greater operational efficiencies by reducing cash handling costs and associated safety and security risks. Cashless play lessens machine maintenance by reducing cash handling, and results in fewer cash handling errors.

In addition, the IGT ADVANTAGE system enables responsible gaming information to be displayed through the Service Window and NexGen® display on the slot machine, as well as through notifications on the Resort Wallet-enabled cashless wagering mobile app.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

