IGT Maintains Responsible Gaming Leadership with World Lottery Association Recertification

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its lottery and iLottery operations have been recertified by the World Lottery Association ("WLA") for WLA's Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers. WLA's responsible gaming standards, a worldwide accreditation program for gaming industry operators and suppliers, were created to minimize the impact of problem gambling. This global certification confirms IGT's alignment with the WLA's standards.

"WLA's recertification of IGT's lottery and iLottery operations validates our responsible gaming industry leadership and our ongoing commitment to providing our lottery customers worldwide with effective responsible gaming technologies," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP, Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "Advancing Responsibility is a key pillar in IGT's Sustainable Play program and serves as a guiding principle for everything we do. We operate with the highest level of integrity to protect our people, products and processes, and this certification endorses those efforts."

To determine IGT's WLA recertification, WLA-approved assessor Gambling Integrity Services conducted a thorough assessment into IGT's lottery operations that culminated in an independent auditor's report on IGT's alignment with the eight sections of the WLA standards. These standards include research, employee programs, product and service development, remote gaming environment, advertising and marketing communications, client awareness, stakeholder engagement and reporting.

