IGT Named "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the 2024 Disability Equality Index

Company earned top score in the 2024 Disability Equality Index for the second consecutive year in the U.S. and first time in the UK for recognizing disability inclusion in the workplace

LONDON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it earned a top score in the 2024 Disability Equality Index® and was named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" for the second consecutive year in the U.S. and the first time in the UK. In 2024, IGT received a score of 100 and was one of 542 corporations that utilized the Disability Equality Index to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

Now in its 10th year, the Disability Equality Index is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for Fortune 1000 scope companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. In assessing IGT, the Disability Equality Index measured culture and leadership; enterprise-wide access; employment practices including benefits, recruitment, employment, education, retention, advancement and accommodations; community engagement; supplier diversity; and responsible procurement (non-weighted).

"Earning the 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' distinction by the Disability Equality Index reflects IGT's commitment to creating a fair and inclusive culture where our global employees feel welcomed and can succeed in their careers," said Dorothy Costa, IGT Senior Vice President, People & Transformation. "IGT strives to advance its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for all employees, and values important benchmarking programs such as the Disability Equality Index that help us track progress, celebrate achievements and identify growth opportunities."

"On the 10th anniversary of the Disability Equality Index, we're extremely proud of the 542 national and international companies that are taking a proactive role in leading progress towards disability inclusion, setting a benchmark for others to follow. Their dedication to fostering inclusive workplaces not only attracts top talent but also drives innovation and creates sustainable performance in today's global market. Together, we are creating a future where everyone can contribute and thrive," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Since IGT's Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion was established in 2018, the Company has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer for people with disabilities. These actions include:

Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes.

Offering benefits to accommodate visible and invisible disabilities.

Committing to work with and provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.

Establishing and supporting SuperAbilities at IGT, an employee-led and executive-sponsored employee impact group.

Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and anti-harassment commitments.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about the Disability Equality Index, visit disabilityin.org.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

