IGT Named FanDuel Sportsbooks' Exclusive Retail Sports Betting Platform Provider in North America for Four Additional Years

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently renewed a multi-year retail sports betting agreement with FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company and an operating unit within Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE: FLUT). Under the terms of the agreement, IGT PlaySports™ will continue as the exclusive retail sports betting platform provider for FanDuel's retail sportsbooks across North America for four additional years, starting September 1, 2024. IGT PlaySports and FanDuel have worked together since 2019, when FanDuel opened its first sportsbook in the U.S. at The New Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment in New Jersey.

"For more than five years, IGT PlaySports' team and technology have helped FanDuel's retail sportsbook operation deliver a best-in-class customer experience while helping us maintain our position as America's #1 Sportsbook," said Christian Genetski, FanDuel President. "Given IGT's experience as a global land-based casino supplier, we believe it offers the experience and capabilities we needed supporting our retail locations."

"IGT PlaySports looks forward to supporting FanDuel as its exclusive retail sports betting platform provider in North America for four additional years," said Joe Bertolone, IGT Senior Vice President, Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports is committed to helping our customers realize the full potential of the retail sports betting market and differentiate their products through exceptional player experience and reliable technology."

IGT PlaySports has been FanDuel Group's exclusive retail platform provider in the U.S. since 2020. In addition to leveraging the IGT PlaySports platform, FanDuel Sportsbooks offer players a range of self-service betting technologies including the IGT PlaySports Kiosk and IGT PlaySports Pad. IGT PlaySports technology is currently powering 27 FanDuel Sportsbooks across 20 gaming jurisdictions.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

