IGT Partners with Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. for Sports Betting Expansion in Nevada and Colorado

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and Monarch Casino Resort Spa are the latest gaming venues to power retail and mobile sports betting with IGT PlaySports technology

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it expanded its sports betting footprint in Nevada and Colorado through an IGT PlaySports™ technology and services agreement with Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI). Per the agreement, the award-winning IGT PlaySports platform and trading advisory services are powering retail and mobile sports betting at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nev. and Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colo.

"We're excited to introduce Atlantis and Monarch Black Hawk patrons to elevated sports betting entertainment via our new IGT PlaySports-powered retail and mobile sportsbooks," said Steve Mikkelson, Corporate Director of Race and Sports for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. "IGT PlaySports' technology stack is widely known as one of the most versatile B2B sports betting technology stacks in the U.S., and we believe we now have the ideal sports betting offering to drive incremental player engagement and value at both of our award-winning properties."

As part of this new collaboration, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has launched all-new mobile sportsbook apps, Atlantis NV Sports and BetMonarch – Colorado, that utilize IGT PlaySports technology.

"IGT PlaySports is delighted to partner with Monarch in the modernization of their sports betting offerings in Nevada and Colorado," said Joe Bertolone, IGT SVP of Sports Betting. "We look forward to helping them attract new players and deliver world-class retail and mobile sports betting that is aligned with local market opportunities and player preferences."

IGT PlaySports was recently named "Sportsbook Platform Provider of the Year" at the 2024 EGR North America Awards. For more information, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlaySports on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

Monarch Black Hawk features approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. The resort also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine). The resort offers 516 guest rooms and suites, banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.

Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 817 guest rooms and suites; eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

