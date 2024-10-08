IGT PlayDigital Engagement Platform Wins "Digital Product of the Year" at the 2024 Global Gaming Awards Americas

Company's transformative suite of player-engagement marketing tools wins top prize in prestigious awards program

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its IGT PlayDigital™ Engagement Platform won the "Digital Product of the Year" category at the 2024 Global Gaming Awards Americas. Now in its eleventh year, the acclaimed program is held in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") in Las Vegas and honors the gaming industry's outstanding performers from the previous 12 months.

"IGT PlayDigital is thrilled to win the 'Digital Product of the Year' category at the Global Gaming Awards Americas for our Engagement Platform, which offers an innovative suite of tools designed to enhance the online gameplay experience," said Gil Rotem, IGT PlayDigital President. "This recognition reflects the value, innovation and scalability of IGT PlayDigital's Engagement Platform and demonstrates our commitment to delivering compelling solutions that drive play and personalization in the fast-moving digital gaming space."

The IGT PlayDigital Engagement Platform offers operators a unique toolset of features and mechanics that can maximize real-time player engagement and drive commercial results. Highlights of the data-driven Engagement Platform include its Player Hub, which features personalized game content and its Prize Engine, which features personalized promotions, cash drops, free rounds, leaderboards prize draws and more.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

