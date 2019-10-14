IGT PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod Make World Debut at G2E 2019

The PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod feature three intuitive, self-service betting kiosks and are topped with high-definition multi-media displays that can showcase a range of content including live sporting events, betting odds, lines, game day feeds and more. The PlaySports Bank is designed to go against a wall, while the PlaySports Pod can be deployed in a standalone setting.

"IGT PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod are designed to expand sports betting beyond the sportsbook. They provide our customers with creativity and control in designing their sports betting offerings while improving the player experience and reducing operating costs," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "We are excited to add the PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod to our market-leading PlaySports portfolio, as they offer a compelling way for our customers to benefit from new sports betting market opportunities."

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting in ten U.S. states. The Company will showcase the full capabilities of its PlaySports solution and sports wagering peripherals in booth 3659 at G2E. To learn why winners choose IGT PlaySports visit IGT.com.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

