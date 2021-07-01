IGT PlaySports Enters Louisiana to Power Sports Betting at the State's Largest Casino Resort

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company will power sports betting at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, La., expanding IGT's U.S. market leadership position. As part of this agreement, IGT will deliver its proven PlaySports turnkey solution, including its trading advisory services.

"We're very excited to be one of the first casinos in Louisiana to secure a sports betting agreement, allowing us to offer our patrons new types of gaming experiences backed by IGT's reliable sports betting solution," said Jonathan Cernek, Chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. "IGT's bundled solution, consisting of its leading sports betting platform and products will allow us to quickly and easily deploy an exceptional localized sports betting program."

"Coushatta Casino Resort is Louisiana's largest casino resort and represents another significant milestone for IGT as we continue to drive our U.S. sports betting momentum," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "We look forward to helping the casino establish a best-in-class sports betting program, leveraging IGT's proven technology and services to expand gaming experiences for its patrons."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Coushatta Casino Resort

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana owns and operates Coushatta Casino Resort located in Kinder, LA on US Hwy 165 (I-10 exit 44) and features over 2,000 slots and more than 65 table games including live poker, plus live bingo and off-track betting. Phone 800-584-7263 for more information, or visit the website at www.ccrla.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

