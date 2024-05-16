IGT PlaySports Launches Trading Advisory Services in Michigan with Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino & Resort

Casino grows sports betting partnership with IGT PlaySports™ to include technology and services

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its IGT PlaySports Trading Advisory Services Team is now supporting sports betting in Michigan via a new services agreement with the Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino & Resort in Watersmeet. In addition to now leveraging IGT PlaySports' expertise for a range of trading-related services, Northern Waters has powered its sportsbook with IGT's award-winning platform and self-service betting technology since 2021.

"IGT PlaySports is Northern Waters's ideal technology and services partner as we roll out the next era of sports betting entertainment to our customers," said John McGeshick, Lac Vieux Desert Northern Waters Casino & Resort, General Manager. "IGT PlaySports' comprehensive, turnkey solution has streamlined our sportsbooks operations and positioned us to more keenly focus on our guests and ensure they have the best possible fan experience."

"The IGT PlaySports team is excited to expand our relationship with Northern Waters to include trading advisory services," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "In servicing 36 sportsbooks across North America, the IGT Trading Advisory Team is adept at helping operators maximize the returns of their sports betting offerings while enhancing player loyalty and engagement."

As part of Northern Waters' sportsbook enhancements, the casino plans to deploy IGT's PeakBarTop™ cabinets with Total Gaming™ software. The award-winning hardware boasts a player-preferred, ergonomic design and gives players the option to enjoy Game King® video poker, slots, keno and sports betting from a single device and a single gaming wallet.

IGT PlaySports was named "Sportsbook Supplier of the Year" in the 2023 SBC North America Awards. IGT PlaySports powers sports betting at more than 80 gaming venues across North America. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

