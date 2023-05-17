IGT PlaySports Wins Sportsbook Supplier of the Year at 2023 SBC Awards North America

LONDON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that IGT PlaySports™ reinforced its sports betting industry leadership by being named Sportsbook Supplier of the Year at the 2023 SBC Awards North America last week in New York.

"There is no shortcut to success. Winning the Sportsbook Supplier of the Year award is a wonderful testament to the hard work our team members put in day after day, year after year," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sports Betting. "IGT PlaySports is supporting customers in 30 jurisdictions across North America. We are honored to be recognized by SBC and look forward to continuing to serve our many loyal customers."

IGT's award-winning PlaySports platform is one of the most influential technology stacks in the U.S. and Canadian sports betting market. The platform's proven versatility, scalability, and market-readiness provide crucial benefits for operators, especially those that require quick installations. Additionally, IGT PlaySports' trading advisory services team provides customers with around-the-clock support, including expert oddsmaking with localized pricing for pre-game and in-play bets, marketing and promotion, and on-call expertise for every aspect of day-to-day sportsbook operations.

The 2023 SBC Awards North America was held in conjunction with the 2023 SBC Summit North America and recognized the achievements of operators, affiliates and suppliers from all the major digital and sports betting disciplines including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

IGT is powering sports betting at more than 80 gaming venues across the U.S. For more information visit igt.com/playsports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

