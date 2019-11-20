IGT Powers Sports Betting in 11 U.S. States with Recent PlaySports Deployment in Oregon

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlaySports technology is now powering retail sports betting at The Mill Casino in North Bend, Oregon. Patrons of The Coquille Indian Tribe-owned casino can now place a range of sports wagers over the counter or via the casino's IGT PlaySports kiosks.

"We are extremely pleased to be the only casino in Southern Oregon to provide our guests access to the excitement of sports betting through IGT's PlaySports technology," said Terri Porcaro, CEO of The Mill Casino. "This new option perfectly complements our slots and table games offering and gives our customers even more reasons to visit our waterfront destination."

"Enabling The Mill Casino in Oregon to offer world-class sports betting experiences is another important milestone in the expansion of IGT's position in the U.S. sports betting market," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "The solution's market-readiness and proven capacity to seamlessly process high volumes of bets across devices and channels continues to differentiate IGT PlaySports in the market and has helped fuel its expansion into 11 U.S. states."

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting in 11 U.S. states including Oregon, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, West Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Nevada.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

