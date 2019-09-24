IGT Propels Sports Betting Leadership with PlaySports Technology Deployments in Nine U.S. States

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) continues to lead as a B2B sports betting technology provider with IGT PlaySports solution deployments in nine U.S. states. The IGT PlaySports footprint includes 30-plus sports betting venues. There are currently 13 U.S. states with legalized sports betting. The IGT PlaySports platform is powering sports betting in the following states:

Indiana

Iowa

New York

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Mississippi

Rhode Island

New Jersey

Nevada

IGT has also executed sports betting agreements with customers in Oregon, Arkansas and Illinois in anticipation of PlaySports solution rollouts in those states.

In addition to enabling over-the-counter retail sports betting in nine states, IGT has more than 150 self-service IGT PlaySports kiosks deployed in sportsbooks around the U.S. and is powering mobile sports wagering in Nevada, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

"We put in the work to ensure that our IGT PlaySports solution was market-ready the day that PASPA was repealed – we hit the ground running last summer and never looked back. IGT is a serious player in the U.S. sports betting market because we offer a superior product, and we're uniquely qualified to meet our customers' needs, timelines and business objectives," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "There is no better representation of the flexibility and scalability of the IGT PlaySports platform than the diversity of customers and venues that are currently leveraging it to power their sportsbooks."

"IGT is quickly penetrating the legal U.S. sports betting market with our PlaySports platform and enabling many of our customers to create new opportunities for growth and player engagement," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Commercial Officer, Gaming. "IGT's sports betting footprint that extends across nine states is a testament to the quality and versatility of the PlaySports solution, and our team's ability to quickly deliver and support the developing U.S. sports betting market."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

