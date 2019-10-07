IGT Reaffirms Video Poker Leadership with Launch of PeakBarTop Cabinet at G2E 2019

The highly anticipated gaming machine features a curved, 23-inch display and a range of other tech-advanced features such as enhanced lighting and sound, a USB charging port, a comp-drink indicator, improved serviceability and more. IGT conducted extensive focus groups that included operators, players and even bartenders to ensure that the PeakBarTop delivers an unrivalled experience and optimal functionality.

"Through sustained innovation and continued diversification of our video poker content and hardware portfolio, IGT has maintained commanding leadership in this important product segment," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO North America. "At G2E we'll fortify this position by introducing the PeakBarTop, a cabinet that underwent extensive focus testing to ensure it's the most elite, functional, and player-pleasing hardware in its class. The PeakBarTop will be complemented by a range of new poker products, including titles for the single-display CrystalCurve cabinet, that our customers can leverage to expand their video poker offering and engage players in new ways."

Because IGT leverages the Ascent platform for video-based content development, the Company can offer a wide range of gaming experiences on the PeakBarTop spanning video poker, slots, keno and roulette. At G2E, IGT will showcase new versions of player-favorite IGT video poker games such as Game King®, Ultimate X Poker®, and Super Star Poker®, as well as new games on the PeakBarTop. The Company will also offer many of its 'Proven Performer' slot titles such as Scarab™ and Solar Disc™, Keno games such as Wolf Run® Keno and DaVinci Diamonds® Keno, and Glorious Roulette™ on the new PeakBarTop.

In addition to debuting the PeakBarTop, IGT will demonstrate new and player-favorite video poker and Keno titles on a variety of cabinets including the CrystalCurve™, CrystalSlant Poker and Cobalt™ 23 cabinets.

