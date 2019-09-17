IGT Receives NASPL Standards Initiative Recertification for Quality Assurance Best Practices

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced its recertification for the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) Standards Initiative (NSI) certification program in Quality Assurance. The certification program, which is operated and managed by The Open Group in partnership with NASPL, ensures that quality management processes have been audited and that IGT has demonstrated conformance to the NSI Certification Program Conformance Requirements documents QA Development Process 1.0 and QA Requirements Definition for Vendors 1.0. IGT is listed as recertified for QA Development and QA Requirements Definition until June 2021.

To achieve this recertification, IGT showcased a pilot project for the California Lottery that marked a first for the State. While it can require up to six weeks for the lottery to process prize claims over $600, the project enabled claims under $1,000 to be paid out by check at the Sacramento District Office on the same day the claim is made. The project also included enhancements across several systems.

The NASPL-defined best practices are intended to provide both lotteries and vendors with simple, documented, and approved methods for ensuring quality in the software and requirements development processes. The Company was first certified in the NSI certification program for Quality Assurance in 2009. Recertification is required every two years.

"IGT is proud to once again demonstrate our commitment to quality through our voluntary participation in this NASPL recertification," said Rachel Barber, IGT Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "As a result, our North American lottery customers can be confident that IGT's technology solutions adhere to industry best practices and conform to rigorous specifications."

The NSI is a collaborative development effort, with participation from lotteries, gaming vendors, and retail associations in the development of standards, best practices, and certification and verification programs for the lottery industry. IGT is one of three lottery vendors to be certified; four NASPL member lottery jurisdictions are verified under the NSI practices.

The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Its diverse membership of more than 700 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

