IGT Recognized for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Excellence in the All-In Diversity Project 2023 All-Index Report

News provided by

International Game Technology PLC

31 Oct, 2023, 16:31 ET

Company achieves high score in fourth annual benchmark survey for the gaming and betting industry

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as a high-ranking gaming supplier in the 2023 All-Index™ report. The All-In Diversity Project is an industry-led not-for-profit initiative seeking to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion across the global betting and gaming industry.

Twenty-nine companies from around the world participated in the 2023 AIDP All-Index survey. For the second consecutive year, IGT received the third-highest overall score in the report, demonstrating the Company's commitment to its Sustainable Play™ initiatives that foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment.

"The 2023 All-Index results demonstrate IGT's leadership and progress in fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion"Our high-ranking score reflects our dedication to company-wide initiatives such as internal inclusion learning, employee-led Diversity and Inclusion Groups (DIGs), and regional councils to help ensure that our employees can thrive in a more successful organization."

Developed in partnership with the Centre for Diversity Policy Research and Practice at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., the All-Index™ report aims to track year-over-year progress by providing an accurate picture of diversity, equality and inclusion across the global gaming and betting sector by collecting data on people, corporate governance, internal policies, recruitment practices, equal pay, employment legislation, company benefits, and advocacy. This year's report also highlights some of the practical initiatives and programs implemented by the leading organizations to inspire companies looking for new ways to support their DEI goals.

"In our fourth year of running the All-Index report, IGT has again proven the power of measuring DEI efforts," said Kelly Kehn, Co-Founder of the All-In Diversity Project. "We thank them for their continued support and transparency in sharing their data, practices, and policies so that everyone in gaming and betting sectors may benefit. IGT's leadership is definitely a driving factor in creating a more diverse and inclusive industry."

Since 2018, when IGT created the Office of Diversity & Inclusion (now the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), the Company has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer. These actions include:

  • Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes.
  • Offering benefits to accommodate visible and invisible disabilities.
  • Commitment to working with and providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.
  • Establishing and supporting employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity and Inclusion Groups.
  • Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and anti-harassment commitments.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Also from this source

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Today, at 8:00...
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 3.500% SENIOR SECURED EURO NOTES DUE 2024

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC ANNOUNCES FULL REDEMPTION OF 3.500% SENIOR SECURED EURO NOTES DUE 2024

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) ("IGT") today announced that it has exercised its right to redeem in full its €500,000,000 3.500% Senior ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Travel

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.