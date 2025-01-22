IGT Recognized with Top Honors at ICE Barcelona 2025 Award Programs

Company wins "Lottery Product of the Year" for third straight year at the International Gaming Awards and named "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" for fourth consecutive year at the European Casino Awards

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it was recognized with top honors in two prominent award programs held in conjunction with ICE Barcelona 2025: the International Gaming Awards and the European Casino Awards.

IGT won the following awards in Barcelona:

International Gaming Awards: IGT LotteryLink™ was named "Lottery Product of the Year." The annual awards program recognizes premier online and land-based casino suppliers and operators from around the world and is judged by a panel of leading gaming industry professionals.





European Casino Awards: Named "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" for the fourth consecutive year. The annual program, judged by industry experts and professionals, recognizes technical and practical excellence for gaming operators and suppliers across Europe .

"As the global leader in lottery, IGT is honored to win 'Lottery Product of the Year' at the International Gaming Awards. This celebrates our consistent innovation and commitment to delivering best-in-class lottery solutions," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Global Lottery. "IGT LotteryLink reinvents the way lottery tickets are sold in stores, offering universal applicability and ease-of-use for global lotteries and retailers."

"IGT being recognized as the 'Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer' for the third year in a row at the European Casino Awards validates our efforts to foster an inclusive workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow and succeed in their careers," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Talent, Culture & Inclusion. "IGT's company-wide DEI initiatives support our belief that diversity, equality and inclusion are crucial to the value we create in the market, and we will continue to build work environments that prioritize the needs of our employees."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

