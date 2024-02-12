IGT Recognized with Top Honors at ICE London 2024 Award Programs

International Game Technology PLC

12 Feb, 2024, 16:31 ET

Company wins "Lottery Product of the Year" for second straight year at the International Gaming Awards and named "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" for third consecutive year at the European Casino Awards

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it was recognized with top honors in two industry-leading award programs held in conjunction with ICE London: the International Gaming Awards and the European Casino Awards.

IGT won the following awards last week in London:

  • International Gaming Awards: Multidimensional omnichannel games win "Lottery Product of the Year." The annual awards program recognizes premier online and land-based casino suppliers and operators from around the world and judged by a panel of leading gaming industry professionals.
     
  • European Casino Awards: Named "Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer" for the third consecutive year. The annual program, judged by industry experts and professionals, recognizes technical and practical excellence for gaming operators and suppliers across Europe.

"As the global leader in lottery, IGT being awarded with the 'Lottery Product of the Year' at the International Gaming Awards for our multidimensional omnichannel game portfolio demonstrates our leadership in delivering elevated interactive lottery experiences," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Global Lottery. "Drawing on a range of dynamic capabilities, including instant ticket printing, eInstant studios, and retail and draw game innovators, IGT offers an exceptional library of top-performing omnichannel titles."

"IGT being recognized as the 'Best Diversity and Inclusion Employer' for the third year in a row at the European Casino Awards reinforces the Company's leadership in and commitment to creating a workplace where inclusion and belonging is the standard, and where everyone feels they have a real chance to grow and succeed," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. "With dedicated focus, IGT's company-wide DEI initiatives continue to elevate our workplace culture, drive employee engagement and business results, and empower employees to bring their full, authentic selves to work."

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2024 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

