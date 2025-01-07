IGT Reveals Localized Versions of Top-Performing Games at ICE Barcelona 2025

"ICE 2025 is an opportunity for IGT to introduce our high-performing multi-level progressive games such as Tiger and Dragon to our international customers, debut solutions such as the Sierra27 cabinet and new GameAce ETG content, and showcase IGT's leadership in developing localized content," said Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming. "With new innovations across every product vertical, a sharply localized portfolio, and the excitement of a new host city for this important annual trade show, the entire IGT team is looking forward to ICE 2025."

ICE Barcelona attendees can look forward to the following product highlights in IGT's ICE stand:

Award-Winning Tiger and Dragon Video Slots: For the first time, IGT's award-winning Tiger and Dragon game family will be displayed at ICE. Named "Best Slot Product" in the 2025 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards, Tiger and Dragon is a high-performing multi-level progressive ("MLP") game that currently sustains approximately 3x zone and house average, and features three iconic bonuses: Tiger Bonus, Dragon Bonus, and the Tiger and Dragon Bonus. The game's launch titles, Tiger and Dragon Cash on Reels, and Tiger and Dragon Multiplier will be demonstrated on the PeakCurve™49 cabinet, and joined by new themes: the Tiger and Dragon Super Bonus, and Tiger and Dragon Super Gong games.

Content-Rich IGT UNITE Multi-Game Packs: Featuring a compelling lineup of ten core and MLP titles, IGT UNITE Treasure Edition features the MLP standout game Magic Treasures™ in two complementary themes, Dragon and Tiger. Available with wide-area progressive ("WAP") capabilities, IGT UNITE Treasure Edition also includes top-performers, Tiger and Dragon and Fruitify, and will be showcased on the PeakSlant™49 cabinet. IGT will also present IGT UNITE Egyptian Edition, a localized 28-game set featuring the Egyptian Link MLP and core hits like the Samurai 888™ and Multiplier Madness games, on the PeakSlant32 and Sierra27 cabinets.

Dazzling Diamond Mania Game for Spain: IGT's Diamond Mania™ MLP game will anchor the Company's Amusement with Prize ("AWP") portfolio at ICE. Specifically designed for the "Salones Espana" Sector, Diamond Mania features four base game themes, Samurai Takeo™, Majestic Stallion™, Ramosis Treasures™, and Wish Mistress™, and three compelling bonuses. IGT's Diamond Mania will be presented on the market-attuned BINTIA™ 27 gaming machine, and will be accompanied by the Treasure Box™ Link game, the next AWP title on IGT's roadmap for Spain.

Versatile, Globally Relevant Sierra27 Cabinet: With a sleek design and leading ergonomics, IGT's Sierra27 cabinet is designed to offer operators peak banking and content flexibility. Making its international trade show debut, the Sierra27 cabinet features two, seamlessly connected 27-inch screens, dual bash buttons, an inductive phone charger and improved serviceability. IGT will demonstrate the cabinet with IGT UNITE multi-game bundles, Video Lottery Terminal ("VLT") content and a range of core video slot games.

Performance-Proven IGT GameAce Electronic Table Games ("ETG"): ICE will be the global debut of the Company's synchronized auto roulette offering for the high-performing IGT GameAce ETG solution. The new solution enables players to engage in two automated roulette games at the same time, optimizing rate-of-play and maximizing revenue opportunities. IGT will also bring the iconic Wheel of Fortune brand to the ETG space via an easy-to-understand, standalone Wheel of Fortune game that includes a large, vibrant "Big Wheel" that comes in three sizes and quickly becomes a jackpot beacon on the gaming floor.

ICE 2025 will also be the international debut of the IGT ADVANTAGE™ X casino management system. The next-generation system is designed for on-premises and cloud-based deployments and includes modern advancements in systems architecture. Guests of IGT's ICE stand can also look forward to new products for the Company's video poker portfolio, including a UK-B1 market-ready version of Game King®, the Super Star Poker™ II game set, and the PeakBarTop™ "Buddy Bar" which allows for increased video poker banking flexibility. New video and mechanical reel slots, historical horse racing content, iLottery content, VLT games and IGT Evolve will round out the Company's display. IGT Evolve is a proven cloud-based solution that can deploy content, troubleshoot software and hardware problems, manage peripherals, analyze performance, provide recommendations, and much more.

