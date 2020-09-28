IGT Secures Extension to Continue Delivering High-Performing Instant Tickets to the Minnesota Lottery

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Lottery to continue providing high-performing instant ticket games and related services through June 30, 2022.

IGT has worked directly with the Minnesota Lottery to launch extremely successful instant games since 2010. Earlier this year, the Lottery launched IGT's Full of $500s at the $5 price point and Power $10 at the $10 price point. These games are currently the Lottery's best-selling $5 and $10 games, respectively.

"Every time someone plays a Minnesota Lottery game, it generates funding to support Minnesota's environment and state services so it is imperative that we deliver the fun games and play styles that our players are looking for," said Wes Harms, Minnesota Lottery Director of Operations. "IGT's Instant Ticket Services team helped us take the Full of $500s scratch game from a concept to a staple of our scratch game lineup. We are pleased that IGT will continue to help us provide the quality scratch games and licensed property games that our players want for the next two years."

"IGT has taken a multi-faceted approach to providing the Minnesota Lottery with successful instant tickets over the last 10 years," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "We take pride in working hand-in-hand with the Lottery to design entertaining games based on extensive research, game planning, and strategic marketing. We look forward to delivering these player-centric services and innovative content over the next two years as we continue to help ensure the Minnesota Lottery's success."

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will supply a comprehensive range of instant ticket services for the Minnesota Lottery including, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets. In addition to providing instant tickets and related services, IGT has been the Minnesota Lottery's technology and draw-based lottery systems provider since 2002.

