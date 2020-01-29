IGT Selected for 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT), the global leader in gaming, has announced that it is one of 325 companies across 50 industries selected for the 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to advancing women's equality and transparently reporting gender data.

"Diversity and inclusion are critical to IGT's identity and the value it creates in the market, which is why we're proud to be distinguished by Bloomberg for our initiatives advancing gender equality within the Company," said Mario Di Loreto, IGT Executive Vice President of People and Transformation. "Being selected as part of this index reflects our overall commitment to making IGT a more diverse and inclusive workplace for its 12,000 employees around the world. We look forward to continuing our work related to gender, as well as many other dimensions of diversity, in the years to come."

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2020 GEI provided a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate. IGT was included in this year's index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg, which reflects a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework's five pillars.

"The 325 companies included in the 2020 GEI have shown their commitment to transparency and demonstrated leadership in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Disclosure of company statistics and practices is an important first step in supporting gender equality globally."

The 2019 GEI included 230 companies headquartered across 36 countries and regions. It expanded in 2020 to represent 42 countries and regions, including firms headquartered in the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, and Russia for the first time. Companies range from a variety of industries, including leisure facilities and services, automotive, banking, consumer services, engineering and construction, and retail.

Both the framework and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index and is not for use as a financial benchmark. The index is not ranked. To learn more, visit the GEI website at https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

