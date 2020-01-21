IGT Showcases Player-Driven Performance at ICE 2020

"At ICE, IGT will show how our extensive product roadmaps and our focus on proven performance can deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and propel our customers' success ," said Walter Bugno, IGT CEO International. "Our portfolio of market-attuned, player-driven solutions, including hardware designed to forge new opportunities for operators, represent our commitment to the continued growth of our customers across all geographies, verticals, and gaming channels."

IGT product highlights at the Company's stand N3-160 include:

Proven Performers built for player engagement

Building on the success of one of its top-performing titles, IGT will highlight its latest version of the player-favorite Scarab game with two new additions. Featured on the CrystalCurve™ cabinet, the Scarab Grand™ game represents the next evolution of a Proven Performer with its Wild Stays, Charges, Then Pays feature. The Scarab Link game on the CrystalDual™ 27 cabinet features the same persistence element as the original, in addition to an exciting Hold-and-Respin bonus feature. Along with Scarab Link, the Company will showcase Fortune Link™ and Fu Gui Long Feng™ multi-level progressives on the CrystalDual 27 cabinet.

ICE show debut of PeakSlant 49™, PeakBarTop™, and Cobalt™ 27 cabinets

Making its ICE show debut, the new PeakSlant 49 gaming machine offers a deep library of proven IGT games. It features a curved, 49-inch, ultra-high-definition display, wireless charging for mobile devices, and more. At the show, it will house IGT's exciting new Bubble Blast Link™ game featured on Spells 'N Whistles™ and Treasures of Atlantis™ base games.

Another addition to the Peak cabinet family, IGT's new poker bar top gaming machine, the PeakBarTop cabinet, elevates the player experience with its 23-inch curved display, USB charging ports, a comp-drink indicator, and enhanced lighting and audio. Backed by extensive focus group testing with operators, players, and bartenders, the cabinet will be demonstrated with new and proven IGT content including Game King X™, Ultimate X Poker™, and Super Star Poker II™.

The Cobalt 27 cabinet is also making its ICE show debut. Clad with two high-definition 27-inch screens, a 24-inch video topper, integrated cabinet lighting, and Dynamic Player Panel with dual bash buttons, the Cobalt 27 cabinet is designed to fit operators' unique needs and forge new opportunities for their gaming floors.

Powerful multi-game, progressive, and standalone offerings

The Company will demonstrate the strength of its multi-game portfolio by featuring market-attuned USwitch™ multi-game content on the Cobalt 27, CrystalDual 27, CrystalSlant™ and AXXIS™ 23 gaming machines. These user-friendly game bundles feature a range of player-favorite IGT titles along with recently released Proven Performer themes, which can easily be adapted to meet regional requirements and player preferences.

Available with the USwitch Multi-Game for the Cobalt 27, CrystalDual, and CrystalCurve cabinets, IGT's BLAZIN' FLAMES™ bolt-on progressive game offers a fully flexible setup that can be attuned to each casino floor.

IGT has also deepened its content library for single and dual-screen cabinets with titles including Star Goddess™, Lucky Buddha™, and Twin Strike™ games on the CrystalDual 27 gaming machine, as well as Magic of the Nile™, Mistress of Egypt Grand™, and Zodiac Lion™ titles on the popular CrystalCurve gaming machine.

Proven Video Lottery Terminal content, hardware, and systems

The Company is showcasing the Cobalt 27 video lottery terminal, in addition to a variety of market-attuned proven VLT performers including Brilliant Wilds™ and 7's Wild Gold™ games, as well as the newest addition to its game library, the Jungle Magic™ game. IGT will highlight additional new VLT games and multigame sets that can be tailored to players across diverse international regions, while also showing its proven INTELLIGEN™ System solution for managing VLT operations.

Compelling new PlayDigital solutions

IGT's PlayDigital division will unveil several exciting new titles, including Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure™, which takes players on a fun-filled journey through time as Bill and Ted collect famous historical characters to win jackpot prizes. Additional new titles include the Cleopatra Gold™ game, the newest omnichannel extension of the iconic IGT brand, and the Juicy Loot™ game, a move-based, multi-stage Instant Win game that offers an engaging play experience.

IGT will show its updated IGT PlayCommand™ platform as its driving force for digital and sports. The engine that propels gaming operations, the PlayCommand platform now supports IGT's full range of product verticals, including IGT PlaySports™ betting products, Gaming, and Lottery. Powered by IGT's Play.AI™ artificial intelligence solution, the PlayCommand platform's updated, advanced interface enables faster and easier access to reports and information to help operators optimize their business.

At ICE, IGT PlaySports' market-leading solutions for the newly opening U.S. sports betting market will include the VIP CrystalBetting™ terminal and IGT PlaySports Kiosk.

Transforming the player journey with IGT Systems Player Experience Product Suite

IGT will demonstrate the myriad player and operator benefits of its industry-leading IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system and its Player Experience Product Suite of solutions, which includes Cardless Connect™, Resort Wallet, and Intelligent Offer solutions. This innovative product suite enables casino patrons to effortlessly interact with gaming devices via their mobile phones, while casino operators benefit from greater operational efficiencies.

Modernizing the Electronic Table Games space

IGT's latest Electronic Table Games (ETG) solutions feature the new Dynasty Peak Terminal™ and new Dynasty Wheel Housing. These sleek, space-saving solutions can be deployed independently or together, and are designed to optimize the gaming floor. They will be shown with a full portfolio of RNG games including an expanded side-bet portfolio for baccarat and Triple Hand Blackjack, as well as new roulette content. The Company will also feature the new RNG Three Pod ETG standalone unit to modernize the player experience without increasing space and labor costs.

In addition, the Company will feature Chill Gaming's unique hybrid skill game concepts, IGT's Cleopatra™ tournament solution, and much more.

