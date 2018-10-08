IGT Signs Digital Platform and Content Agreement with Penn National Gaming for Online Gaming in Pennsylvania

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company signed a five-year agreement with Penn Online Entertainment, LLC, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming's (NASDAQ: PENN) Penn Interactive Ventures ("PIV") for its PlayDigital division to provide a full suite of digital gaming products, including the platform, and services for the newly regulated Pennsylvania online gaming market.

IGT's digital gaming platform, PlayCommand™, will enable online gaming for Penn National's Pennsylvania-based customers via its online gaming portal - HollywoodCasino.com. Penn National will also leverage IGT's PlayCasino to provide its players with an expansive library of player-favorite slot games such as Wheel of Fortune®, Elephant King®, Ocean Magic® and Cleopatra® slots. Additionally, Penn National agreed to deploy IGT's PlayBingo and PlayPoker online solutions.

"We're excited to leverage IGT's platform and content for our online gaming launch in Pennsylvania," said Chris Sheffield, Managing Director of PIV and Sr. Vice President of Penn National Gaming. "The flexibility and reliability of the PlayCommand platform, coupled with the proven game library within IGT's PlayCasino, give us confidence that HollywoodCasino.com will deliver the same caliber of world-class gaming entertainment that our players have come to love in our land-based casinos."

"IGT PlayDigital's vast portfolio of proven digital solutions enables us to quickly address our customers' needs across online gaming, sports betting and on-premise mobile gaming," said Enrico Drago, IGT Senior Vice President PlayDigital. "The newly regulated Pennsylvania online gaming market presents an exciting opportunity for IGT to extend the success of our PlayCommand platform and PlayCasino to Penn National as it expands the scope of its entertainment offering."

IGT's PlayDigital solutions for Penn National in Pennsylvania are targeted for deployment in the first quarter of 2019.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Penn National

Penn National Gaming owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. Reflecting the recent completion of the Pinnacle Entertainment transaction the Company now operates 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions. In total, Penn National facilities feature approximately 49,000 gaming machines, 1,200 table games and approximately 9,000 hotel rooms. The Company also offers social online gaming through its Penn Interactive Ventures division and has leading customer loyalty programs with over five million active customers.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that financial performance of the Company for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of the Company, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

