IGT Signs Multi-State Sports Betting Agreement with Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc.

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it signed a multi-state sports betting agreement with Delaware North Companies Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. ("Delaware North") to power retail and mobile sports betting in West Virginia and retail sports betting in Arkansas.

"Delaware North is confidently partnering with IGT to deliver sports betting to our customers and the many sports fans in West Virginia and Arkansas through world-class IGT PlaySports technology," said Brian Hansberry, Delaware North's Gaming Division President. "IGT is a serious sports betting technology provider with a proven commitment to customer success, excellent global reputation, and a reliable, omni-channel sports betting solution for the U.S. market. We believe the IGT PlaySports solution will help us establish Delaware North as a preferred sports betting provider in West Virginia and Arkansas while enabling us to further reward our Lucky North Club members."

"We're proud to add Delaware North to our growing list of U.S.-based customers leveraging PlaySports technology to offer reliable, best-in-class sports betting experiences to their patrons," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "Delaware North can count on IGT's experienced team and trusted technology to help build a sports betting business that can scale for the opportunities of today and the future."

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT will provide Delaware North's West Virginia casinos Mardi Gras Casino & Resort in Cross Lanes and Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack in Wheeling Island with retail and mobile sports betting technology. IGT PlaySports technology will also power retail sports betting at Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis, Ark.

In addition to West Virginia and Arkansas, Delaware North operates casinos and other gaming properties in New York, Illinois, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, and Australia.

IGT PlaySports is currently powering sports betting in 11 U.S. states: Oregon, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, West Virginia, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Nevada.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Delaware North is one of the largest privately held hospitality companies in the world. Founded in 1915 and owned by the Jacobs family for more than 100 years, Delaware North has global operations at high-profile places such as sports and entertainment venues, national and state parks, destination resorts and restaurants, airports, and regional casinos. Our 55,000 employee associates are dedicated to creating special experiences one guest at a time in serving more than a half-billion guests annually. Delaware North operates in the sports, travel hospitality, restaurant and catering, parks, resorts, gaming, and specialty retail industries and has annual revenue of about $3.7 billion. Learn more about Delaware North, a global leader in hospitality, at www.DelawareNorth.com.

