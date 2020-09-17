IGT Sole Gaming Industry Supplier with Three Wins in Casino Journal's 2020 "Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards"

In its 23 rd year, Casino Journal's annual award program recognizes the most innovative technology offerings in the gaming industry and is judged by a panel of accomplished professionals representing varied dimensions of the casino gaming sector.

"IGT's success in Casino Journal's 2020 'Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Products Awards' is a reflection of our pioneering spirit and commitment to developing and delivering growth-driving solutions for our customers worldwide," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, Global Gaming. "IGT's Hexbreaker 3 game, PeakBarTop cabinet and PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod are all research-backed solutions that were created by talented and passionate IGT team members who prioritize advancing the player experience through meaningful innovation."

IGT's Hexbreaker 3 is an action-packed Proven Performer video slots game that is available on the Company's CrystalCurve™ cabinet. With innovative game mechanics and up to 59,049 ways to win, IGT's Hexbreaker 3 has become a player-favorite slots game and consistently tops well-respected gaming industry performance charts.

Earlier this year, IGT launched the PeakBarTop cabinet and redefined the bartop experience. Equipped with a 23-inch curved display and range of other tech-advanced features, the research-backed hardware is supported by the industry's most recognizable video poker content library and a range of new and proven slots, keno and table games.

IGT's PlaySports Bank and PlaySports Pod provide operators immense flexibility for how and where they offer retail sports betting. Both solutions feature three intuitive, self-service betting kiosks and are topped with high-definition multi-media displays that can showcase a variety of content including live sporting events, betting odds, lines, gameday feeds and more.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

