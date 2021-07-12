IGT Spotlights High-Performing Gaming Solutions at 2021 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) announced today that it will exhibit engaging new games and innovative solutions from its diverse product portfolio at the 2021 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention ("NIGA") July 21-22 in Las Vegas, Nev.

"NIGA presents an incredible opportunity for IGT to demonstrate our commitment to tribal gaming, and we're excited to reconnect face-to-face with so many of our long-time tribal partners," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "Our NIGA portfolio is comprised of proven solutions such as new Class II games and for-sale core content for the PeakSlant49 cabinet that can help tribal operators maximize player engagement. Additionally, we'll highlight how IGT PlaySports and Resort Wallet with IGTPay can help operators offer more convenience and excitement through future-forward technologies that are proven in Indian country."

Under the theme, "A New Journey, Together," IGT's booth 1341 will demonstrate the following product highlights:

Proven hardware and performance-tested content: IGT's PeakSlant49™ cabinet is now available for purchase throughout the U.S. and offers some of IGT's Proven Performer core games on its 49-inch curved ultra-HD screen. At NIGA, top-performing games on this cabinet will be Regal Riches™ and Scarab Link™, along with the all-new Stinkin' Rich Skunks Gone Wild!™. Other proven core titles in IGT's booth will include Lucky Ox™, Wolf Peak™ and Wu Dragon™.

Expanded Class II content: IGT will also showcase an expanded portfolio of Class II content that comprises a mix of Proven Performers and games never seen before in Class III. The new games include Rosa's Fiesta on the CrystalDual® 27 cabinet, and Dangerous Beauty Revealed on the CrystalCurve™ cabinet. These themes will be featured at NIGA alongside Proven Performers such as Lucky Buddha®, Dragons vs Pandas™, Fortune Coin Boost!™ and Scarab Grand™. The stepper content will include Sizzling 7s™, a game highly requested by customers, on the S3000™ cabinet, along with the fan-favorite Gong Xi Fa Cai® on the CrystalCurve™ ULTRA cabinet.

Celebration of IGT's Wheel of Fortune ® Slots: NIGA will mark the trade show debut celebration of the 25th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune Slots. An institution on casino gaming floors across the U.S., IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots is the most successful slot theme of all time. The "millionaire making machine" has minted more than 1,100 millionaires over the last quarter century. Featured Wheel of Fortune games at NIGA will include Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe™ Double Gold™ and Wheel of Fortune ® Double Diamond®.

Advanced cashless technologies: IGT will demonstrate its leadership in cashless gaming technologies through its Resort Wallet™ with IGTPay™ modules for the IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system. IGT's Resort Wallet with IGTPay is the industry's only fully integrated, turnkey cashless solution for land-based gaming. Resort Wallet with IGTPay provides a range of player and operator benefits such as enhanced player convenience and increased casino liquidity.

Proven IGT PlaySports solution: Also, on display at NIGA will be IGT's PlaySports technology and hardware, including its self-service kiosks. The proven PlaySports solution caters to operators of all sizes, including tribal casinos. IGT's flexible technology, along with its in-house trading advisory services team, can help tribal casino operators capture opportunities within the rapidly evolving U.S. sports betting market.

Additional product highlights within IGT's NIGA booth will include:

Compelling premium titles such as multi-level progressive games Ying Cai Shen™, Bubble Blast Link Trials of Atlantis™ and Bubble Blast Link Spells 'n Whistles™ on the PeakSlant49 cabinet. Additionally, Money Mania Cleopatra and Money Mania Pharaoh's Fortune will be featured on the PeakSlant32™ cabinet.

New central determination system (CDS) games showcasing IGT's commitment to the Washington State market. These games include Solar Disc Grand™ and Samurai 888 Takeo and Katsumi™ on IGT's CrystalCurve cabinet and King and Queen of Olympus™, Texas Tea Strike It Rich™ and Secrets of the Forest ® on the PeakSlant32 cabinet.

market. These games include Solar Disc Grand™ and Samurai 888 Takeo and Katsumi™ on IGT's CrystalCurve cabinet and King and Queen of Olympus™, Texas Tea Strike It Rich™ and Secrets of the Forest on the PeakSlant32 cabinet. IGT's PeakBarTop™ cabinet with Game King ® X and Super Star Poker ® II. This high-performing cabinet elevates the player experience with its 23-inch curved display, USB charging ports, enhanced audio and more.

X and Super Star Poker II. This high-performing cabinet elevates the player experience with its 23-inch curved display, USB charging ports, enhanced audio and more. The latest Dynasty Electronic Table Games (ETG) with the brand new concurrent RNG offering, allowing players to place bets on multiple tables simultaneously from the same terminal. The lineup includes triple zero roulette with an automatic wheel, baccarat, and single hand and triple hand blackjack.

For more information, visit IGT.com or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter, twitter.com/IGTJackpots or watch IGT videos on YouTube, youtube.com/igt.



About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

All other trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

Related Links

http://www.igt.com

