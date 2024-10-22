IGT Strengthens Partnership with La Française des Jeux via Three-Year Contract to Launch Innovative Instant Tickets

Company to deliver top-performing instant ticket games to one of the world's largest lotteries

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed a three-year contract with La Française des Jeux ("FDJ"), the operator of the French National Lottery, to deliver innovative instant ticket games. This contract was awarded following a competitive procurement process, and reflects a longstanding partnership between IGT and FDJ, built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to global sustainability.

An important element in IGT securing the FDJ contract was IGT's dedication to responsible business practices across its global operations which are in alignment with FDJ's business goals and sustainability priorities. These practices include sourcing paper from FSC-certified suppliers, using non-toxic inks and coatings and implementing processes designed to reduce emissions, ensuring environmentally conscious production without compromising innovation or quality of the tickets.

"In renewing our instant ticket contract for the coming three years, we were extremely interested in securing a partner who understands our business ambitions and shares our commitment to social and environmental responsibility," said Patrick Buffard, Chief French Lottery and Retail Sports Betting Business Unit Officer.

"IGT has established a strong understanding of FDJ's goals, and a keen awareness of its growth opportunities and sustainability commitments throughout our decades-long partnership," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "IGT's new three-year instant ticket printing contract with FDJ enables us to continue our collaboration, by leveraging our state-of-the-art printing facility and diverse game portfolio to meet FDJ's needs. We are committed to extending FDJ's business success with our compelling instant ticket games and strong focus on Sustainable Play™."

Under the terms of the agreement, FDJ will have access to IGT's full suite of engaging instant ticket games, including its revolutionary Infinity Instants™ games, IGT's digital instant ticket printing platform that provides unprecedented flexibility in the design, production, and marketing of instant games. IGT and FDJ will continue providing innovative player experiences, supported by responsible and sustainable business practices.

In addition to supplying instant tickets, IGT has served as the primary lottery central system supplier to FDJ since 2000 and provides FDJ with its central system hardware, instant ticket vending machines, and ongoing technology support and maintenance.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

