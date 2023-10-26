IGT to Deliver Leading Lottery Solutions in Kentucky for 10 Additional Years

Company extends two agreements with Kentucky Lottery Corporation until 2036 for upgraded retail system, new point-of-sale hardware and cloud-based iLottery system

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has extended its two contracts with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation ("Kentucky Lottery") until 2036. Under the terms of the new extensions, IGT will upgrade the Kentucky Lottery's central system to IGT's high-performing Aurora™ platform, deliver new point-of-sale hardware for 3,400 lottery retailers across the State, and deploy an upgraded iLottery system that includes cloud integration.

"The Kentucky Lottery has partnered with IGT since operations first began and we have continued to look for ways, in partnership with IGT, to modernize our offerings over the last 30-plus years," said Mary R. Harville, Kentucky Lottery Corporation President & CEO. "Enhancing our lottery solutions with IGT's retail and iLottery systems and convenient self-service retail terminals will provide more opportunities for us to responsibly grow our sales and return additional funds for scholarships and grants for Kentucky college students."

"The Kentucky Lottery has always been at the forefront of lottery innovation and IGT is pleased to continue supporting these modernization efforts," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer Global Lottery. "IGT's future-forward mindset and next-generation product portfolio are critical in today's evolving lottery space. Over the next 10 years, we will build upon our longstanding partnership with the Kentucky Lottery and deploy our sophisticated technology to further enhance the player experience."

"In 2016, the Kentucky Lottery became one of IGT's first U.S. customers to launch an iLottery program," said Srini Nedunuri, IGT Senior Vice President Global iLottery. "Since then, IGT has worked with the Kentucky Lottery to triple the number of online draw games available to players, as well as provide a vast portfolio of compelling eInstant games. IGT's cloud-based iLottery platform will offer the Lottery more flexibility, increased analytics and a full suite of advanced player-management features and responsible gaming tools."

As part of the Company's player-centric omnichannel solution OMNIA™, IGT's Aurora platform was developed to drive lottery innovation and profitability, and will provide the Kentucky Lottery with intuitive, user-friendly applications, tools and reporting capabilities. Components of Aurora such as Performance Wizard, Retailer Wizard and Sales Wizard, will be deployed to the cloud for optimal functionality. IGT will also deliver 4,000 new Retailer Pro terminals and ticket checkers, and an additional 850 GameTouch™ 28 lottery vending machines.

The Kentucky Lottery will also receive IGT's upgraded iLottery system. Among many benefits included in this upgrade are added security, dynamic scalability, and a reduced time to market for system enhancements. It also facilitates faster and easier integration of data and insights as a further enrichment to the overall player experience. IGT's iLottery system also incorporates comprehensive responsible gaming features.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

