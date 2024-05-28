IGT to Optimize Player Convenience and Retail Solutions for Mississippi Lottery via Three-Year Contract Extension

LONDON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has extended its contracts with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation ("Mississippi Lottery") for an additional three years to continue providing online gaming systems and instant ticket services through Dec. 1, 2029. As part of the agreements, IGT will deploy a mobile convenience app, new GameTouch™ 28 self-service terminals and its Sales Wizard retail automation tool.

"When launching the Mississippi Lottery in 2019, we relied on IGT's expertise to guide us in driving player engagement across draw-based and instant ticket games, and in realizing our growth targets," said Jeff Hewitt, Mississippi Lottery Corporation President. "After almost five very successful years, we continue working with IGT to enhance our operations and deliver quality entertainment to our players. The Mississippi Lottery is excited to introduce IGT's new products for added player convenience and install the Sales Wizard tool so that we can leverage actionable insights to identify incremental lottery retail opportunities."

"Since the Mississippi Lottery's inception, IGT has applied our deeply rooted proficiency of industry best practices to help the Lottery continuously exceed its sales objectives, year after year," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "The new solutions that IGT is delivering in Mississippi will provide ultimate convenience for both the Lottery and its players, while also supporting the needs of the evolving lottery landscape."

Once available, the Mississippi Lottery's mobile app will provide players a multitude of convenience features, including the ability to view winning numbers, check for winning tickets, create digital playslips, find retailers, access game information, and review responsible gaming materials. In addition to the 300 GameTouch 28 self-service terminals already installed throughout the State, IGT will deploy new GameTouch 28 machines, enabling dynamic user experiences that will further engage Mississippi Lottery players and provide increased flexibility. IGT's Sales Wizard is the industry-leading sales force automation tool that will offer the Lottery's sales teams with timely, comprehensive reports providing insights on sales, instant ticket inventory, instant ticket facings, and point-of-sale equipment and signage.

Further to IGT's role as a lottery products and services provider, the Company is aligned with the Mississippi Lottery's goals of funding educational opportunities throughout the state. As part of its After School Advantage program, IGT plans to open more digital technology labs in Mississippi, in addition to the six labs that IGT has already funded in the State since 2019. IGT will also continue its annual scholarship contribution that benefits students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Mississippi.

As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 26 of the 46 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's 10 largest lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents led from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

