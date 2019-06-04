IGT to Provide Veikkaus Oy in Finland with its PlayDigital Organization's PlayRGS Solution and PlayCasino Content

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary IGT Global Services Limited (hereinafter "IGT") has signed an agreement with Finnish lottery operator Veikkaus Oy to deliver IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS (remote game server) solution and PlayCasino content.

"Veikkaus Oy is committed to engaging our players with a variety of highly entertaining games across all channels. Through IGT's PlayRGS solution, we can seamlessly provide best-in-class digital content, including IGT's top-performing PlayCasino digital game titles," said Olli Sarekoski, Veikkaus Oy CEO. "This agreement gives the lottery enhanced flexibility to offer our players the games they want and ensures the sustainability and ongoing success of our digital program."

"Veikkaus Oy is one of the world's most innovative and sophisticated lotteries, and the introduction of our powerful PlayRGS remote game server and player-tested PlayCasino digital content will significantly enhance player engagement," said Declan Harkin, IGT Senior Vice President & COO, International. "IGT's extensive experience in the government-regulated digital gaming market will ensure the continued growth of Veikkaus' digital program, generating funds for good causes to benefit the people of Finland."

The agreement, which is for an initial term of four years with a provision for possible one-year renewal periods after the initial period, includes PlayRGS installation, maintenance, monitoring, support, as well as access to the complete library of IGT PlayCasino content and marketing support.

One of the most advanced cross-platform delivery systems on the market, PlayRGS provides operators with the best premium game content and plugs seamlessly into an existing back office. One integration grants access to an extensive library of the world's best-performing slots, table games, video poker, and instant win games, making them instantly available to players where and when they want to play: on desktop computers, mobile phones, and tablet devices.

IGT PlayDigital's PlayRGS solution powers gaming sites around the globe for both lottery and commercial customers. In addition to Veikkaus, IGT supplies PlayRGS solutions to World Lottery Association customers including Danske Spil in Denmark, Norsk Tipping in Norway, as well as Loto Québec and the British Columbia Gaming Corporation in Canada.

IGT is established in the Nordic region as a valued digital partner that successfully supports some of the industry's leading government operators, including Veikkaus, Svenska Spel in Sweden, and Norsk Tipping.

IGT also provides Veikkaus with its core lottery central system, sports betting, PlayBingo (digital bingo), and land-based casino games.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees.

