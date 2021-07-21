IGT to Transform Slot Play Through Cashless Gaming with IGTPay™ at Agua Caliente Casino Properties

LONDON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company is leading the transformation of the casino industry with an agreement to implement its Resort Wallet™ cashless solution and its proprietary IGTPay™ full-service funding solution at all three Agua Caliente Casinos in California: Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, and Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City.

This deployment of Resort Wallet in combination with the IGTPay solution will give patrons mobile access to funds from all available types of external sources. The available sources can include credit and debit cards, bank accounts, and eWallets. This can reduce contact with cash while increasing player loyalty through enhanced convenience.

"IGT's innovative Resort Wallet cashless solution with IGTPay technology, offered to patrons through Agua Caliente's Play Agua app, will help us deliver on our commitment to providing enhanced safety through reduced contact, and offering a more convenient gaming experience," said Bill Oliver, Chief Information Officer, Agua Caliente Casinos. "We're proud to be at the forefront of global gaming technological innovation with this new service, and are excited to leverage Resort Wallet and IGTPay to power the industry's most seamless loyalty program."

"Implementing IGT's Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions will position Agua Caliente Casinos in the vanguard of advanced casino technology and player convenience," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Senior Vice President of Global Product Management for VLT, Systems and Payments. "By uniquely giving players seamless access to all major funding sources, Agua Caliente Casinos can enhance player engagement and loyalty and attract a more diverse player demographic, which can ultimately lead to increased revenues and profitability."

Agua Caliente Casinos is scheduled to implement the full suite of IGT's Resort Wallet modules in 2021. The suite includes both flexible variations of IGT's cashless offering: cardless and carded. The player's PIN-protected Cashless Wagering Account can fund both variations either digitally through external sources via IGTPay such as bank accounts, credit cards, debit cards, or eWallets, or through cash deposits at the casino cashier, kiosks and slot machines. Funds in the Cashless Wagering Account are securely maintained for the next play session or property visit, and players can also transfer funds between slot machines onsite, as well as between Agua Caliente's other properties, or withdraw funds into a bank account. As part of the planned IGTPay full-service funding deployment, Agua Caliente Casinos will benefit from IGT's experienced Payments team, which has been operating in digital gaming markets since 2013 and will support all aspects of payment-related services.

With the cardless variation of Resort Wallet with IGTPay, players will be able to use Agua Caliente's Play Agua mobile app to access their Cashless Wagering Account. Players tap their smartphone on a slot machine to card in, and transfer funds electronically to the game.

For patrons who prefer to use physical loyalty cards, the carded cashless variation of Resort Wallet enables them to use their Agua Caliente ACE Club card to access their Cashless Wagering Account. With it, players insert their card into a slot machine and transfer the funds into the game.

IGT's end-to-end cashless solution unlocks an unparalleled player experience. Following the launch of cashless slot play, Agua Caliente Casinos plans to extend its Resort Wallet-enabled cashless capabilities to table gaming and retail services throughout the enterprise.

The IGT ADVANTAGE® system enables responsible gaming information to be displayed through the Service Window and NexGen® display on the slot machine, as well as through notifications on the Resort Wallet-enabled cashless wagering mobile app.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

