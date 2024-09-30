IGT Unveils Expansions of Player-Favorite Game Content and Proven Solutions at G2E 2024

"IGT's G2E 2024 portfolio emphasizes our expansion on exciting game themes and leading-edge solutions that have propelled IGT Global Gaming's growth in key categories such as premium MLP, WAP, video poker, VLT and systems," said Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming. "From extending the Wheel of Fortune brand to additional product categories, to new Tiger and Dragon, Prosperity Link and Whitney Houston Slots themes, and our radically modernized IGT ADVANTAGE X solution, our G2E portfolio caters to our customers' opportunities of today and the future."

Some of the key highlights within IGT's G2E booth will include:

Elevating Tiger and Dragon Success to New Heights

IGT's Tiger and Dragon Multi-Level Progressive ("MLP") slot game was a newcomer slot hit of the summer after landing three consecutive #1 finishes on Eilers-Krejcik's NEW Games Premium Leased and Wide-Area Progressive ("WAP") report. IGT is building on the success of the theme with the introduction of three new games: Tiger and Dragon Super Gong and Tiger and Dragon Super Bonus on the PeakCurve™49 cabinet, and Tiger and Dragon Super Arrow on the towering SkyRise cabinet. All three games include the engaging Tiger, Dragon, and Tiger and Dragon bonuses, and add "super" features by way of multipliers and "super arrows."

Delivering Jackpots that Make You Want to Dance

IGT will shine a bright spotlight on Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance with Somebody Slots. Housed on the stunning Peak65 cabinet, this game leverages strong game mechanics and brings them to life via a spectacular brand. This is IGT's second Whitney Houston-themed slot game following Whitney Houston Slots, which debuted in the #1 position on the Eilers-Krejcik's NEW WAP games category. The game features a range of iconic Whitney Houston images, concert footage, and music, including smash hits such as "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and "Where Do Broken Hearts Go" along with six compelling progressive jackpot levels.

Introducing the New Frontier of Casino Management System ("CMS") design with IGT ADVANTAGE X

G2E will be the debut of IGT ADVANTAGE X, the latest iteration of the Company's award-winning CMS technology. The new solution is designed for on-premises and cloud-based deployments and includes modern advancements in systems architecture. Key features of IGT ADVANTAGE X include its service-bus architecture, more accessible and actionable event data via IGT ADVANTAGE Data Link, centralized single sign-on, and multiple functions that will help operators deliver real-time, personalized offers that enhance the player experience. The IGT systems team will also showcase advancements to its Resort Wallet and IGTPay cashless solution by way of new advancements in account security, registration and on-machine slot marker technology.

Advancing High-Limit Play with New Mechanical Reel and Core Video Slot Content

At G2E, IGT will bring back its dedicated zone for high-limit slots, a segment of the market where IGT retains strong leadership. The area will feature mechanical reel games such as Cash Up Jackpots and Red White & Blue 2x3x5x Superstar Respin, and next-generation versions of player-favorite core video titles such as the Wolf Run™ Wild Moon, Twin Win™ Diamond, Twin Win Pearl, and Black Widow™ Grand games.

Extending Wheel of Fortune to Additional Product Categories and Hardware solutions

As previously announced, IGT will have G2E attendees cheering WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE! as the Company makes the legendary slot theme a centerpiece of its trade show exhibition. For the first time, IGT will extend the player-favorite brand to the video poker, ETGs and VLT product categories. These games pair the famous Wheel of Fortune brand with exciting gaming experiences like never before to complement IGT's diverse Wheel of Fortune slots games portfolio. G2E will also be the trade show debut for 11 new Wheel of Fortune slots games, including the attention-grabbing Wheel of Fortune Cash Link™ Big Money™ game on the new Wheel of Fortune Trio cabinet and Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Reels™ Double Diamond® on the DiamondRS™ Wheel cabinet.

As an end-to-end solutions provider, IGT will also feature new VLT solutions, including the all-new Sierra 27 VLT, Class II games, new historical horse racing content, as well as a range of market-attuned products for international markets.

For more information, visit IGT.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X, or watch IGT videos on YouTube. For IGT G2E updates visit IGT.com/G2E and follow #IGTxG2E24.

