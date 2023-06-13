IGT Wins "Diversity and Inclusion" Category at 2023 Women in Gaming Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards

Company recognized for commitment to DEI initiatives at the highly regarded global awards program

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won the "Diversity and Inclusion" category at the 2023 Women in Gaming (WIG) Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards last week in London. The annual awards program recognizes individuals and organizations for their outstanding commitment to enhancing diversity, equality, and inclusion within the gaming industry.

"IGT winning the "Diversity and Inclusion" category at the WIG Diversity & Employee Wellbeing Awards reflects our commitment to creating a workplace culture that is empowering to women and their colleagues globally," said Brian Blake, IGT Vice President, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "We are dedicated to our ongoing efforts to embrace our core values and embed equality across our organization while setting a standard of excellence in the gaming industry that empowers our employees, stakeholders, and the communities we serve."

Since IGT created its Office of Diversity & Inclusion in 2018, the Company has executed various programs, policies, and systems that have promoted multiple dimensions of diversity, equity, and inclusion. These include facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that support the Company's anti-discrimination commitments, implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes, and offering competitive benefits for same-sex partners.

IGT has also expanded its global roadmap for its employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity & Inclusion Groups (DIGs), which include the Women's Inclusion Network (WIN), ACE (Employees of African descent), PRIDE (LGBTQ+), Wealth of Wisdom (employees 50+), NEXGEN (millennial and Gen Z employees), and more.

