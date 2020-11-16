IGT Wins Long-Term Nebraska Lottery Contract for Draw-Based and Instant Games and Services

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), signed a seven-year base contract with the Nebraska Lottery to serve as the primary vendor for its instants and draw-based games and related services. IGT was selected as the preferred bidder following the State's competitive procurement process.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will upgrade the Lottery's draw-based central system to IGT's flexible Aurora solution, and the Company will deliver its best-in-class terminal equipment at approximately 1,200 retailer locations statewide. IGT will also provide compelling and innovative instant ticket games and related services. The contract runs through June 30, 2028 and allows for three two-year extensions.

"For more than 25 years, IGT's professionalism, expertise, services and solutions have been key to the Nebraska Lottery's efforts to maximize contributions to benefit the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund," said Brian Rockey, Nebraska Lottery Director. "We are very pleased to continue the trusted partnership we began with IGT in 1994, and look forward to the products, technology, and concepts they will bring in the future."

"IGT will leverage our decades of lottery experience to deliver industry-leading solutions that will provide the flexibility to help evolve, manage, and grow the Nebraska Lottery's sales now and in the years ahead," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with the Nebraska Lottery to provide proven technology and innovative games that will engage players and drive sales growth."

The Nebraska Lottery will receive IGT's Aurora Platform and Retailer Pro, IGT's fastest and most innovative retailer-friendly draw-based lottery terminal. IGT will deliver its complete instant game supply chain solution, Instant Advantage™, which includes a tailored and strategic approach to the way IGT will design and print instant ticket games for the Lottery. Secure warehousing and distribution of instant tickets to lottery retailers is also provided.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

