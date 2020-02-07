iGTB Oxford School of Transaction Banking Makes its Debut in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, today announced that its first iGTB Oxford School of Transaction Banking Alumni & Networking Event was held on 22 January, 2020 in Dubai, attracting 40 top bankers from 16 banks across the Middle East.

The afternoon and evening gave a unique opportunity for senior transaction banking executives to rekindle old friendships and interact with fellow graduates from the six incarnations of the School, which achieved NPS scores up to a stunning 94.4%. More importantly, learn from the personal journeys of their fellow graduates as they continue to develop winning strategies, improve decision-making capabilities and manage organisation-wide change in their banks, since graduating from the program.

The participants gained key insights into the immersive learning experienced by executive-level practitioners of transaction banking and got an exclusive opportunity to interact with leading corporates of the region with business interests ranging from retail, steel, healthcare, transportation, oil, steel and even diamond trading.

The special guest speakers including the alumni of School, Landmark Group, Diarough, Afri Ventures, Conares and SOCAR Trading shared their opinions. Additionally, Dr Tobias Miarka, MD, Greenwich Associates(the highly respected global financial services research firm)along with Gaurav Arora, Head - Corporate & Institutional Banking, Greenwich Associates presented the latest trends which have helped them succeed in transaction banking in the Middle East, providing insights from original research into corporate bank clients.

Rajesh Garg, Group Chief Financial Officer, Landmark Group, said: "It was my pleasure to have shared our thinking on digital initiatives in our operations especially the payment and treasury aspects including our recent initiatives in Blockchain and Robotic Process Automation. All the sessions at the iGTB Oxford event brought insightful perspectives from technology partners, transaction bankers to corporate treasurers."

Adil Driver, General Manager, Diarough Middle East DMCC, a diamond trading firm, and a former banker with ABN Amro, said: "The engaging panel discussion, really brought forth the impact of transaction banking on our businesses given the relevant constraints. A key takeaway, I believe, is that more constructive and more collaborative partnership with banks will go a long way to enhance the experience of the corporate finance functions."

Andrew England, Curriculum Director, Oxford School of Transaction Banking and Director & Head of Strategy, iGTB , said: "With an overwhelming positive feedback with an NPS score of 70% from the participants, the relevance of creating such networking forums goes a long way towards reaffirming the importance of this business, as well asunderstanding key variables that will affect everyone in the changing world of thetransaction banking ecosystem."

With around 200 alumni worldwide from the School, which has previously been run in Oxford, London and Singapore, and only open to senior, practising transaction bankers, the alumnus community now forms a powerful caucus for change and improvement in best practice in running a successful transaction banking franchise. This highly successful initiative brings together industry experts, bankers & corporate treasurers to Oxford(London), Singapore and now Dubai – within a program curriculum designed to leverage best practice, inviting colleagues to share their own stories, challenges, learning and successes.

The next full course will be held on 22nd-24th April,2020 in Oxford at the Rhodes House. It will conclude as usual in the Oxford & Cambridge Club in London. Visit igtboxford.com for more details on the program.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.,a global leader when it comes to applying true digital technology, is the world's first financial tech company that covers the entire spectrum of banking and insurance needs with its wide suite of products. It does so via its four lines of business, namely, Global Consumer Banking, iGTB (Global Transaction Banking), Risk, Treasury and Markets and Insurance Software. With over 25 years of deep domain expertise, today Intellect is a brand name that progressive financial institutions look to for their digital needs, and for digital transformation initiatives.

Intellect pioneered Design Thinking for cutting-edge banking and insurance products and solutions, with that being the company's salient differentiator when enabling digital transformation. FinTech 8012, the world's first design centre for financial technology, reflects Intellect's commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, such that the growing need for digital transformation may be aptly addressed and answered. Intellect generates annual revenues of more than USD 208 million, by serving more than 240 customers through offices in 91+ countries, with a diverse workforce of more than 4,000 solution architects, domain specialists, and technology experts in key financial hubs around the world. For further information about the company and the various solutions it offers, please visit intellectdesign.com. For further information about the transaction banking solutions offered by iGTB, please visit https://www.igtb.com/.

