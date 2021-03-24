IGT’s Kim Barker Lee Named to National Diversity Council’s 2021 List of Top 100 Diversity Officers

"As the pioneer of IGT's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Kim Barker Lee continues to make meaningful contributions that support IGT's global commitment to a fair and inclusive culture that values unity, diversity, and belonging, in our people, players, customers, and communities," said Dorothy Costa, IGT Global Head of People and Transformation. "Through Kim's leadership, IGT has achieved a range of significant diversity and inclusion milestones such as the creation of six global, employee-led Diversity and Inclusion Groups, growth in the representation of women and people of color in leadership and global recognition by highly respected organizations such as Bloomberg and the All-In Diversity Project."

Barker Lee was appointed to her current role at IGT in 2018. She is a member of IGT's Global Diversity and Inclusion Council and helps shape IGT's supplier diversity programs. She is a widely respected diversity and inclusion thought leader within the gaming and lottery industry and is often called upon to speak at industry events. Barker Lee is a graduate of Yale College and New York University School of Law and is actively involved in many goodwill organizations such as the Community College of Rhode Island Foundation, the Women's Fund of Rhode Island, the United Way of Rhode Island, the American Gaming Association's Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and more.

Barker Lee and other professionals named to the Top 100 Diversity Officers list will be honored at the 17th Annual National Diversity & Leadership Conference held virtually April 21-22 and April 28-29, 2021.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity and inclusion visit IGT.com.

