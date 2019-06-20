IGT's PlayDigital Receives G4 Responsible Gaming Certification

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it successfully achieved responsible gaming accreditation by the Global Gambling Guidance Group ("G4") for its IGT PlayDigital™ operations. IGT received G4 responsible gaming certification in 2017 for its land-based casino segment. This latest accreditation makes IGT the first gaming supplier to be certified by G4 for both its Digital and Gaming segments.

G4 aims to minimize the impact of problem gambling by promoting a worldwide accreditation program for gaming industry operators and suppliers. The G4 certification reinforces IGT's position as a responsible vendor across business segments, and demonstrates the effectiveness of the responsible gaming technology it provides to gaming operators worldwide.

"IGT's gaming solutions are utilized by gaming operators throughout the world, making it our responsibility to ensure that we develop and deliver universal technologies and services to assist our customers with protecting their players," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT Senior Vice President, Global Brand, Marketing, and Communications. "We prioritize innovation and are pleased that our gaming solutions continue to be recognized for responsible gaming excellence. Extending IGT's accolades with G4 to include IGT PlayDigital reinforces our company-wide leadership and commitment to this important topic."

To maintain G4 certification, IGT was independently evaluated to ensure that it exceeds industry standards for providing player protection tools and responsible gaming information on its IGT PlayDigital product platform. As part of G4's evaluation, IGT had to demonstrate its responsible gaming commitment to research, policy development, and employee training.

"I am happy and proud to certify IGT's PlayDigital operations for the first time under the G4 umbrella," said Pieter Remmers, a member of the G4 Board of Directors. "IGT shows us, once again, real commitment to responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility by having clear responsible gaming policies and guidelines, and by implementing the latest responsible gaming features within its products. We look forward to a longstanding relationship between IGT and G4 and appreciate all that they do to maintain the integrity of gaming globally."

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

IGT Contacts:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, (401) 392-7190

© 2019 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE IGT

Related Links

http://www.gtech.com

