IGT's Responsible Gaming Leadership Across Multiple Segments Reaffirmed by Independent Assessors

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has successfully achieved responsible gaming re-accreditation by the Global Gambling Guidance Group ("G4") for its IGT Gaming and PlayDigital™ operations. This latest accreditation makes IGT the first gaming supplier to be re-certified by G4 for both its Digital and Gaming segments.

IGT received G4 responsible gaming certification in 2017 and in 2019 for its land-based casino segment and digital services, respectively, making it the first supplier to be certified across both segments. This year, G4 re-evaluated IGT for both segments simultaneously.

"As the gaming industry leader serving customers around the world, IGT recognizes the importance of developing and delivering innovative, research-based responsible gaming technologies and services across our business segments," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT Senior Vice President, Global Brand, Marketing, and Communications. "This independent certification reinforces IGT's position as a highly responsible vendor, emphasizing the effectiveness of our solutions in helping operators protect their players."

G4 aims to minimize the impact of problem gambling by promoting a worldwide accreditation program for gaming industry operators and suppliers. To maintain G4 certification, IGT was independently evaluated to ensure that it exceeds industry standards for providing player protection tools and responsible gaming information on its IGT Gaming and PlayDigital product platforms. As part of G4's evaluation, IGT had to demonstrate its responsible gaming commitment to research, policy development, and employee training.

"In a world where responsible gaming standards are becoming more and more important, and regulations regarding this are a top priority, IGT's operations fully understand this and act accordingly," said Pieter Remmers, Chairman of the G4 Board of Directors. "G4 is happy and proud to have IGT as an accredited member."

