IGT's Tiger and Dragon Game Debuts in #1 Position on Eilers & Krejcik's US & Canada Game Performance Report

"Building on the tremendous success of IGT's Prosperity Link and Mystery of the Lamp games, Tiger and Dragon earning this number-one position in Eiler & Krejcik's May 2024 game performance report validates our commitment to delivering the industry's best MLP games," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Both Tiger and Dragon themes deliver compelling gameplay mechanics, vibrant graphics and stunning merchandising that provide our casino operator partners with games that players truly love to play."

IGT's Tiger and Dragon is housed on IGT's PeakCurve 49 cabinet and features three unique bonuses: Tiger, Dragon, and the combined Tiger and Dragon bonus. The game introduces an entirely new lock-and-respin and reveal bonus structure featuring money ball symbols with credit values that can combine. In another new game mechanic, when gong symbols on reels land in the same row, monetary winnings are revealed. Adding to the gameplay excitement are the game's "up arrows" that appear on reels and increase credit values exponentially.

