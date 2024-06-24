New slots theme featuring Whitney Houston's chart-topping songs and iconic imagery on the stunning new SkyRise™ cabinet brings superstar entertainment to casino floors

LONDON, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has released the highly anticipated Whitney Houston Slots game, giving players across the U.S. an exciting new entertainment opportunity at their favorite casinos. The dazzling game is bringing the "Voice of a Generation" to a growing list of casinos, delivering an immersive experience that is sure to captivate Whitney Houston fans and slot enthusiasts alike.

IGT's Whitney Houston Slots Take Center Stage at Casinos Across the US IGT's Whitney Houston Slots Take Center Stage at Casinos Across the US

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9257951-international-game-technology-igt-whitney-houston-slots-casinos/

"IGT is thrilled to bring the new star-studded Whitney Houston Slots game to casino floors across the U.S.," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "Whitney Houston slots exemplifies IGT's winning formula for licensed game themes: a world-class entertainment experience combined with a precise alignment of the licensed theme fan base and the slot player demographic."

IGT's Whitney Houston Slots was created in collaboration with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, resulting in a high-energy casino experience that authentically captures the talents and energy of the global superstar. Here's what Whitney Houston fans and slot players should know about the game:

Delivers a Concert-Like Experience. Casino guests will feel the beat of a legacy of chart-topping music while playing Whitney Houston Slots. The game features hit songs such as "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "So Emotional," and "How Will I Know," which are brought to life through a synchronized audio and video experience on the towering SkyRise cabinet.

Incorporates a Variety of Music-Inspired Elements. From game symbols to bonus content, the game is infused with iconic Whitney Houston concert footage and famous photos. One of many game highlights is its interactive platinum record collection-pot feature, where players collect platinum record symbols that land on the reels, which may then spill back into the game to trigger the Respin Bonus.

Features Jackpots that Will Make Players Want to Dance. Pairing mega star power with big win potential, Whitney Houston Slots features four highly entertaining jackpots, including the top-level $500,000 wide area progressive jackpot. The game also incorporates gameplay mechanics that seasoned slots players know and love, including a dedicated lock and respin bonus, Cash on Reels™, Stacked Wilds™ and free games.

Creates a Must-See Spectacle on the Gaming Floor. Certain to capture attention across the gaming floor, Whitney Houston Slots is housed on IGT's newest hardware technology, the SkyRise cabinet. The SkyRise cabinet stands over 11 feet tall and features two 55-inch, 4K resolution curved-edge LCD screens to deliver vivid graphics, state-of-the-art sound, and optimized lighting design. When four of these cabinets are placed in a side-by-side bank configuration, the top screens of all four units seamlessly integrate and synchronize images to create a concert-like video wall.

To learn more about IGT's Whitney Houston Slots or find the game at a casino near you, visit: www.igt.com/playwhitneyhoustonslots.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2024 IGT

All Whitney Houston trademark and publicity rights, including the name and trademark Whitney Houston, her image, likeness and signature, are solely owned by Whit Wave IP LLC.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC