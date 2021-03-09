IHA Announces New Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

Since her arrival, Maria has been working toward preparing for this transition with IHA's former VP and CFO, Lowell Sprague. After 18 years with IHA and 33 years of CFO and financial leadership experience, Sprague, is stepping away from these duties but will continue leading IHA's real estate portfolio and property management endeavors.

"I am excited to have Maria as a member of our executive team where her skills complement our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe her impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes her the right choice to lead our finance and budget team in their growing duties across IHA," said Mark LePage, MD, IHA Chief Executive Officer. "As IHA continues its rapid growth within Southeast Michigan, Maria's strategic business acumen and deep experience in finance, operations, and strategy make her an outstanding addition to our executive team and will further strengthen our existing capabilities."

Maria comes to IHA following nearly two decades with General Motors where she began as a financial analyst. Her automotive career progressed through areas such as global product development, corporate accounting, internal audit, investor relations and finally global financial talent management. Among the projects she led during her tenure were a 30-member audit team improving the control environment during GM's transition out of bankruptcy and through the largest IPO in history at that time; and the implementation of a global finance rotation-based development program for collegiate hires and future GM leaders. Maria is Certified Public Accountant and holds a BBA degree in accounting (with honors) from Eastern Michigan University.

"Maria is a seasoned financial, accounting and process improvement leader who I am excited to see expand her duties and responsibilities as a member of the IHA family," said Dr. LePage. "IHA has a long-standing reputation for making the doctor-patient experience as simple, smooth and meaningful as possible. I have no doubt in Maria's ability to lead our Finance team in service of our patients, staff and providers."

About IHA

Established in 1994, IHA is one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in Michigan delivering more than one million patient visits each year, practicing based on the guiding principle: our family caring for yours. Led by physicians, IHA is committed to providing the best care with the best outcomes for every patient and an exceptional work experience for every provider and employee. Recognized as Metro Detroit's Top Physician Group by Consumer Reports magazine, IHA offers patients from infancy through senior years, access to convenient, quality health care with extended office hours and urgent care services, online patient diagnosis, treatment and appointment access tools. IHA is based in Ann Arbor and employs more than 3,000 staff, including more than 700 providers consisting of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, care managers and midwives in more than 100 practice locations across Southeast Michigan. IHA serves as the Medical Group for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and is a member of Trinity Health. To learn more about IHA, visit www.ihacares.com.

