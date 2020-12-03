IHA Welcomes Two Livonia-Based Primary Care Practices

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IHA, the area's leading multispecialty medical group, has officially welcomed two Infinity Primary Care, PC, practices into their medical group. Both organizations have worked diligently to reach this important milestone culminating with the integration of Primary Care Internal Medicine and the Center for Family Care into IHA.

"We are excited to partner with the outstanding providers of Infinity Primary Care to promote high-quality, patient-centered care in the Livonia community," states Mark LePage, MD, and CEO of IHA. "As the Medical Group for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, we are very excited to partner with Infinity Primary Care to extend our geographic reach into Livonia and western Wayne County as we further the mission of our integrated delivery system in partnership with our hospital partner, St. Mary Mercy Livonia."

"Nearly 20,000 patients currently under the care of these two practices will now have access to IHA's nearly 40 specialties and extensive range of high-quality services," adds Dr. LePage. "Giving patients a single, trusted source for primary and specialty care services needed for every stage of life."

The integration with IHA brings together 14 providers and several dozen staff members to create the new Livonia-based primary care practices:

IHA Northwest Livonia Primary Care Internal Medicine

37595 Seven Mile Road, Suite 340

Randall Sternberg , MD

, MD Lisa Harston-LeDoux , MD

, MD David Steinberger , MD

, MD Jennifer Kuc , CNP

IHA Hospital Medicine Services @ St. Mary Mercy Livonia

Pranay Korpole, MD

Sangeetha Nathabalan, MD

St. Mary Mercy Livonia Center for Family Care

37595 Seven Mile Road, Suite 210

Stacy O'Dowd , MD

, MD Christine Brenner , MD

, MD Andrew Gush, DO

Nicole Kohnen , MD

, MD Mark Michaels , MD

, MD Nicole Rothenberg , MD

, MD David Michael Smeenge , MD

, MD Michael Wowk , MD

"This is an important step in aligning these two Infinity Primary Care practices with IHA, and their associated residency practices connected with St. Mary Mercy Livonia, to enable us to better meet patient needs and provide efficient, cost-effective care," adds Dave Spivey, president of St. Mary Mercy Livonia. "As we see IHA continuing to welcome new physician partners to the Livonia area, whether primary care or specialty care, it enables all of us to expand our regional footprint of services and provide greater access to care."

About IHA

Established in 1994, IHA is one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in Michigan delivering more than one million patient visits each year, practicing based on the guiding principle: our family caring for yours. Led by physicians, IHA is committed to providing the best care with the best outcomes for every patient and an exceptional work experience for every provider and employee. Recognized as Metro Detroit's Top Physician Group by Consumer Reports magazine, IHA offers patients from infancy through senior years, access to convenient, quality health care with extended office hours and urgent care services, online patient diagnosis, treatment and appointment access tools. IHA is based in Ann Arbor and employs more than 3,000 staff, including more than 700 providers consisting of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, care managers and midwives in more than 100 practice locations across Southeast Michigan. IHA serves as the Medical Group for Saint Joseph Mercy Health System and a member of Trinity Health. To learn more about IHA, visit www.ihacares.com.



About Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (SJMHS) is a health care organization serving seven counties in southeast Michigan including Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Jackson, and Lenawee. It includes 548-bed St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, 497-bed St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, 304-bed St. Mary Mercy Livonia, 66-bed St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, and 133-bed St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. Combined, the five hospitals are licensed for 1,548 beds, have five outpatient health centers, six urgent care facilities, more than 25 specialty centers; employ more than 15,300 individuals and have a medical staff of nearly 2,700 physicians. SJMHS has annual operating revenues of about $2 billion and returns about $115 million to its communities annually through charity care and community benefit programs. For more information on health services offered at Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, please visit the Saint Joes Health website.

SOURCE IHA

Related Links

http://www.ihacares.com

