IHBDH and Analysis Group Convene Scientific Advisory Board for NICHE, China's First Comprehensive Blood Disease Research Platform

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Hematology & Blood Diseases Hospital (IHBDH), a clinical and research institute of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, and Analysis Group, a global leader in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), epidemiology, and real-world evidence (RWE), convened an advisory board at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting to discuss the design of the National Longitudinal Cohort of Hematological Diseases in China (NICHE), China's first comprehensive blood disease research platform.

Earlier this year, IHBDH and Analysis Group formed a strategic partnership to create NICHE, a platform to enable efficient RWE generation to support innovation in treatment and prevention, improve quality of care and patient outcomes, facilitate clinical decision making, and inform health policies and regulatory and reimbursement decisions. IHBDH will lead this nationwide initiative and Analysis Group will provide scientific advice in the cohort design for a comprehensive list of hematological diseases covered by NICHE.

World-renowned experts in hematology, epidemiology, and biostatistics gathered at ASH to provide insight into questions related to patient selection criteria, key variables, patient follow-up, information integration, and quality-control best practices. Participants included Dr. James Griffin, Dr. Lee-Jen Wei, Dr. Alfonso Iorio and Dr. Brian Huntly, among others.

The meeting was kicked off by Dr. Tao Cheng, scientific director and deputy president of IHBDH, and president of the China Alliance for Blood Diseases (CABD), who outlined the unique challenges of studying blood disease in China, and the ground work that both institutions have laid out for the project. Analysis Group managing principal Dr. Eric Wu then outlined the overall cohort design for NICHE, followed by IHBHD clinical experts Dr. Jianxiang Wang, Dr. Lugui Qiu, Dr. Renchi Yang, and Dr. Xiaofan Zhu, who detailed what data currently exists and discussed the prospective design for individual diseases, including acute myeloid leukemia, multiple myeloma, hemophilia, and pediatric hematological diseases. Analysis Group vice president Dr. Jipan Xie moderated the meeting and Dr. Jianxiang Wang, medical director of IHBDH and immediate past president of the Chinese Society of Hematology provided concluding remarks.

Together, the advisory board and NICHE project team laid out plans for integrating comprehensive sources of information and identifying key research topics. The group discussed a working plan to assess long-term outcomes in this longitudinal cohort, and how best to leverage the CABD's national network of prestigious hospitals across China's provinces.

IHBDH will start enrolling patients in NICHE in January 2020, with a goal of registering 10,000 in the initial phase of the project, focusing on 14 blood diseases including acute myeloid leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, hemophilia, and pediatric hematological diseases, among others. Phase two will see NICHE rolled out to other medical institutions in CABD.

Parties interested in using NICHE for their studies can contact Analysis Group at NICHE@analysisgroup.com. To learn more about Analysis Group's HEOR capabilities, visit www.analysisgroup.com/healthoutcomes

About Analysis Group's HEOR Practice

Founded in 1981, Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices. Analysis Group's health care experts apply analytical expertise to health economics and outcomes research, clinical research, market access and commercial strategy, and health care policy engagements, as well as drug safety-related engagements in epidemiology. Analysis Group's internal experts, together with its network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, provide our clients with exceptional breadth and depth of expertise and end-to-end consulting services globally.

About the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital

Founded in 1957, the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital (IHBDH) is China's largest professional hematology center focused on cutting-edge scientific research, patient treatment, and a leading teaching hospital. As a center of excellence throughout China, IHBDH is also the home of the Base of National Key Discipline on Blood Diseases accredited by the National Ministry of Education, the Clinical Trial Base of New Drugs for Blood Diseases of the State Drug Administration, and the First Clinical Branch of the National Medical Emergency Center for Nuclear Accidents. IHBDH is a member of the World Federation of Hemophilia and publishes the Chinese Journal of Hematology.

