IHC and U.S. Development Finance Corporation Forge Landmark Collaboration to Mobilize Global Capital Across Strategic Sectors

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IHC, a global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, today announced a strategic framework with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to mobilize transformational, private-sector investment across priority sectors and high-growth markets of mutual strategic interest.

The agreement was signed in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of IHC, with Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, and Ben Black, CEO of DFC.

The agreement will enable the co-identification, underwriting and execution of investments across critical minerals and mining, energy and infrastructure, logistics and maritime operations, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, ICT and data-center connectivity, food security and advanced agriculture, and other enabling infrastructure. The collaboration will focus on projects spanning emerging and frontier markets, including opportunities aligned with major global trade and connectivity corridors.

Under the framework, IHC and DFC will work closely together, supported by a senior-level joint committee, to accelerate transaction execution and deploy capital at scale. The framework is designed to align long-term commercial returns with shared strategic outcomes, while strengthening resilient supply chains and advancing high-standard investment flows between regions.

The collaboration reflects the deep and enduring economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States and combines IHC's global investment reach and operational expertise with DFC's expanded balance sheet and mandate as the U.S. government's international investment arm.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said: "This strategic framework with DFC represents a powerful alignment of capital, capability and conviction. By combining IHC's global platform and sectoral leadership with DFC's financial expertise, we are creating a scalable mechanism to deliver transformational investments across critical industries. Together, we aim to unlock long-term value, strengthen resilient supply chains, and drive sustainable economic growth across key markets that matter to both our nations."

Ben Black, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, added: "DFC's work with IHC is a crucial step in executing President Trump's foreign policy vision and deepens the U.S.-UAE bilateral relationship. Together, IHC and DFC will focus on investments that strengthen and expand economic opportunity and advance shared U.S.–UAE strategic goals – all while making a return for the U.S. taxpayer. By leveraging IHC's and DFC's global reach and investment expertise, both nations will be positioned to deliver high–return projects and promote world–class investment standards."

Through this framework, IHC and DFC will pursue opportunities that generate measurable economic impact, expand workforce capabilities, support innovation in advanced technologies, and reinforce long-term development and security objectives across partner economies.

About International Holding Company (IHC):

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 878.5 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,400 subsidiaries, driving growth across industries like Asset Management, Healthcare, Real Estate, Financial Services, IT, and more.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

About the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC):

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), established in 2019 with bipartisan support under President Trump, is the international investment arm of the U.S. Government. DFC partners with the private sector to advance U.S. foreign policy and strengthen national security by mobilizing private capital around the world. DFC invests across strategic sectors including critical minerals, modern infrastructure, and advanced technology — fostering economic development, supporting U.S. interests, and delivering returns to American taxpayers.

